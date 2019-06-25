शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Minor couple commited suicide at Palampur village in Bareilly UP

बरेली : घरवालों ने मिलने पर लगा दी थी रोक, नाबालिग प्रेमी युगल ने जहर खाकर दे दी जान

न्यूूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली Updated Tue, 25 Jun 2019 05:20 PM IST
थाने में जहर खाया
थाने में जहर खाया
ख़बर सुनें
बरेली के पालपुर गांव में नाबालिग प्रेमी युगल ने जहर खाकर जान दे दी। जानकारी के मुताबिक गांव निवासी सत्रह वर्षीय किशोर और चौदह साल की किशोरी पड़ोस में रहते थे, इनमें प्रेमप्रसंग चल रहा था।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
इस बात को लेकर परिवार ने एतराज जताया और इनके मिलने पर पाबंदी लगा दी। इस बात से आहत होकर दोनों ने सोमवार रात जहर खा लिया। सुबह के वक्त दोनों की मौत हो गई। शवों को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवाया गया है।

Recommended

Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज के लिए बेहद बुरी खबर, आंद्रे रसेल विश्व कप 2019 से बाहर

25 जून 2019

आंद्रे रसेल
सुनील एम्ब्रिस
आंद्रे रसेल
आंद्रे रसेल
Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज के लिए बेहद बुरी खबर, आंद्रे रसेल विश्व कप 2019 से बाहर

25 जून 2019

शकिब अल हसन
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: शकिब के ऐतिहासिक खेल से जीता बांग्लादेश, सेमीफाइनल की उम्मीदें जिंदा

24 जून 2019

राम रहीम
Chandigarh

निशाने पर विधानसभा चुनाव तो राम रहीम की पैरोल पर दांव, बाहर लाना चाह रही हरियाणा सरकार

25 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
दरवेश यादव की भतीजी कंचन यादव
Agra

यूपी बार काउंसिल अध्यक्ष हत्याकांड: चश्मदीद भतीजी ने बताया दरवेश और मनीष के 'रिश्ते का सच'

25 जून 2019

दुल्हन सर्वेश कुमारी, दूल्हा पिंटू (शादी के फोटो)
Agra

शादी के चंद घंटों बाद विधवा हुई दुल्हन, ससुराल पहुंचने से पहले हादसे ने छीना 'सुहाग'

25 जून 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: शकिब ने रचा इतिहास, एक ही मैच में बनाए कई रिकॉर्ड

25 जून 2019

शकिब अल हसन
शकिब अल हसन
शाकिब अल हसन
शाकिब अल हसन
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: शकिब ने रचा इतिहास, एक ही मैच में बनाए कई रिकॉर्ड

25 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
bareilly bareilly breaking breaking love couple suicide up up police police bareilly police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

आईएएस केशनी आनंद अरोड़ा
Chandigarh

आईएएस केशनी आनंद अरोड़ा होंगी नई मुख्य सचिव, डीएस ढेसी 30 जून को होंगे रिटायर

25 जून 2019

किसान सम्मान निधि
Jharkhand

झारखंड के पांच लाख किसानों के खातों में सम्मान निधि के दो-दो हजार रुपये भेजे

25 जून 2019

income tax
Business

आयकर विभाग ने जारी किया 64,700 करोड़ का रिफंड, निर्मला सीतारमण ने लोकसभा में दी जानकारी

25 जून 2019

irctc offers paradise on earth best tour package for 7 nights 8 days
Travel

सिर्फ 13 हजार रूपए में कर आइए वैष्णो माता के दर्शन, साथ में गुलमर्ग श्रीनगर घूमने का सुनहरा मौका

25 जून 2019

एस जयशंकर
India News

विदेश मंत्रालय ने प्राथमिकता पर ई पासपोर्ट बनाने का प्रस्ताव दिया 

25 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक
India News

निशंक की ओवैसी को सलाह, शिक्षानीति का मसौदा पढ़ें फिर बोलें

25 जून 2019

परमाणु बम विस्फोट
India News

दुनिया के लिए खतरा हैं परमाणु हथियार संपन्न देश, किसके पास कितने एटम बम

24 जून 2019

यात्रियों के बैग की तलाशी लेती हुई आरपीएफ
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा से पहले सुरक्षाबलों ने फिर खंगाला रेलवे स्टेशन, ट्रेनों व यात्री सामान की सघन जांच

25 जून 2019

one third population of women go on date for free food study
Relationship

तो फ्री का खाना खाने के लिए डेट पर जाती हैं लड़कियां: रिपोर्ट

25 जून 2019

'ट्री मैन' के नाम से चर्चित बांग्लादेश के अब्दुल बाजनदार
World

बांग्लादेश के ‘ट्री मैन’ दर्द से राहत पाने के लिए कटवाना चाहते हैं अपने हाथ

24 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bareilly

लखीमपुर खीरी: घर में लगी आग, एक व्यक्ति की जिंदा जलकर मौत

लखीमपुर खीरी के थाना मितौली के सरेली गांव के एक मकान में सोमवार रात अचानक आग लग गई। आग की चपेट में आने से एक व्यक्ति जिंदा जल गया। सुबह आग शांत होने पर पूरी तरह से जला हुआ शव बरामद किया गया है।

25 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
बंदूक की नोंक पर बाइक सवार की तलाशी करती पुलिस
Bareilly

बदायूं पुलिस बंदूक के बल पर कर रही वाहन चेकिंग, जेब में तलाश रहे हेलमेट, वीडियो वारयल

24 जून 2019

मृतक बच्चे के परिजन
Bareilly

यूपीः मासूम बच्चे की अपहरण के बाद हत्या, कथित तांत्रिक के बलि देने की आशंका

25 जून 2019

पाकिस्तानी मूल की दो महिलाओं को भारतीय नागरिकता देते एडीएम
Bareilly

पाकिस्तानी मूल की दो महिलाओं को एडीएम सिटी ने सौंपे भारतीय नागरिकता के प्रमाणपत्र 

24 जून 2019

दो लोगों की मौत
Bareilly

शाहजहांपुर: छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर बवाल, एक की पीट-पीटकर ली जान, दूसरे को मारी गोली

24 जून 2019

हर्ष फायरिंग
Bareilly

बरात में हर्ष फायरिंग, घड़ी व्यापारी की मौत के बाद आरोपी फरार

24 जून 2019

नशे में युवती ने ढाबे के बाहर किया हंगामा
Bareilly

नशे में युवती ने ढाबे के बाहर किया हंगामा

25 जून 2019

युवक ने लगाया फांसी (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Bareilly

यूपी: बरेली के विशारातगंज थाने में युवक ने लगाई फांसी

23 जून 2019

नेपाली हाथी
Bareilly

नेपाली हाथियों का उत्पात, ग्रामीणों में दहशत, वन विभाग ने शुरू की कांबिंग

24 जून 2019

आज से खुलेंगे बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग के स्कूल, बच्चे एक जुलाई से जाएंगे 
Bareilly

आज से खुलेंगे बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग के स्कूल, बच्चे एक जुलाई से जाएंगे 

25 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

पश्चिम बंगाल के भाटपाड़ा में पुलिस से कांग्रेस और सीपीएम कार्यकर्ताओं की झड़प, सड़क पर हंगामा

पश्चिम बंगाल के भाटपाड़ा में सीपीएम और कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने शांति मार्च निकाला इस दौरान पुलिस के रोके जाने पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने पुलिस के साथ हाथापाई की। यहां देखिए पूरा वीडियो।

25 जून 2019

पुलिस 2:09

लखनऊ: अब चौकीदार नहीं यूपी पुलिस करेगी चौकीदारी!

25 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:19

पाकिस्तान का यह नमक है बहुत महंगा, दुनिया भर में है डिमांड

25 जून 2019

कॉफी 2:11

कॉफी पीने से मोटापा और डायबिटीज को किया जा सकता है दूर, अध्ययन में किया गया दावा

25 जून 2019

पहाड़ दरका 0:38

हिमाचल प्रदेश के किन्नौर में नाले के पास दरका पहाड़, नेशनल हाइवे 5 कई घंटो तक रहा बंद

25 जून 2019

Related

नेपाली हाथियों का उत्पात, दो बीघा गन्ने की फसल उजाड़ी
Bareilly

नेपाली हाथियों का उत्पात, दो बीघा गन्ने की फसल उजाड़ी

25 जून 2019

समय से पहले बुलाया और पेपर बांटने में हो गए लेट
Bareilly

समय से पहले बुलाया और पेपर बांटने में हो गए लेट

25 जून 2019

डीएम ने सुपोषित गांवों का ब्योरा डीपीओ से मांगा
Bareilly

डीएम ने सुपोषित गांवों का ब्योरा डीपीओ से मांगा

25 जून 2019

..आखिरकार शहला और राना भारतीय हो ही गईं
Bareilly

..आखिरकार शहला और राना भारतीय हो ही गईं

25 जून 2019

निकाह का झांसा देकर दुष्कर्म करने का आरोप
Bareilly

निकाह का झांसा देकर दुष्कर्म करने का आरोप

25 जून 2019

बर्थ आरपीएफ के नाम टीटी की जेब में दाम
Bareilly

बर्थ आरपीएफ के नाम टीटी की जेब में दाम

25 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.