पौधरोपण कर धरा को हरा बनाने का किया आग्रह

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 28 Jul 2019 01:40 AM IST
बरेली। सेठ दामोदर स्वरूप पार्क में कमिश्नर रणवीर प्रसाद और डिप्टी कमिश्नर खाद्य राजन गोयल ने पौधरोपण किया। इस मौके पर पर्यावरण संरक्षण के लिए लोगों से ज्यादा से ज्यादा पौध लगाए जाने का आह्वान किया। इस मौके पर फूड कमिश्नर संजय पांडे, एलपीजी डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर्स एसोसिएशन की अध्यक्ष अंजू सिंह, शिवओम गंगवार, सिटिल गुप्ता, अशोक गोयल सहित कई लोग मौजूद रहे।
