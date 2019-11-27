शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   female Gram Pradhan shot by miscreants in Bareilly crime news bahedi

बरेली: महिला ग्राम प्रधान को दिनदहाड़े गोली मारकर बदमाश फरार, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली Updated Wed, 27 Nov 2019 02:15 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पेक्सेल्स
ख़बर सुनें
बरेली जिले के बहेड़ी में बुधवार को दिनदहाड़े महिला ग्राम प्रधान को गोली मार दी गई। घटना के बाद से पूरे इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया है। बताया गया कि ग्राम प्रधान संतोष भारती स्कूटी पर सवार होकर कहीं जा रही थीं। इसी बीच उन्हें बाइक सवार दो युवकों ने गोली मार दी। 
विज्ञापन
फिलहाल महिला की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। वह गरीबपुरा गांव की वर्तमान प्रधान हैं। भाजपा नेत्री संतोष भारती इससे पहले जिला पंचायत सदस्य भी रह चुकी हैं। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई और मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।
Safalta Class से Crack करें SSC-2019 सिर्फ 2999 रु. में, नए बैच 2 दिसम्बर से शुरू
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद प्रकरणः मनाही के बाद भी परीक्षा देने पहुंची छात्रा, विश्वविद्यालय ने लौटाया

27 नवंबर 2019

650 से बढ़कर 1000 29 हजार वर्गमीटर अब अफसरों के 100 करोड़
Bareilly

650 से बढ़कर 1000 29 हजार वर्गमीटर अब अफसरों के 100 करोड़

27 नवंबर 2019

पीली ईंट-नदी के रेत से बन रही निगम की बिल्डिंग, पार्षदों का हंगामा
Bareilly

पीली ईंट-नदी के रेत से बन रही निगम की बिल्डिंग, पार्षदों का हंगामा

27 नवंबर 2019

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
NIINE

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

बरेली: मुंह में नवजात का सिर लेकर घूम रहा था कुत्ता, देखने वालों के खड़े हो गए रोंगटे

27 नवंबर 2019

crime
Bareilly

बहेड़ी गैंगरेप कांड- महिलाओं को थाने में बैठाया तो खुद आ गए आरोपी

27 नवंबर 2019

education
Bareilly

मूल्यांकन में लापरवाही ने तोड़ दिया छात्रा का गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट बनने का सपना

27 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
crime in bareilly bareilly police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

शरद पवार और उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

Live: उद्धव के साथ दो डिप्टी सीएम और 15 मंत्री ले सकते हैं शपथ, पवार के घर बैठक

27 नवंबर 2019

ghaziabad laptop in sleep mode catch fire spread in flat engineer save life standing between pillars
Delhi NCR

लैपटॉप में ब्लास्ट से फ्लैट बना आग का गोला, लपटों से घिरा इंजीनियर तो खुली नींद, फिर यूं बचाई जान

27 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अनुज
Other Sports

फौलादी जिस्म का मालिक है भारतीय सेना का यह जवान, विदेश में जीता बॉडी बिल्डिंग में गोल्ड

27 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत
India News

अजित पवार को ठीक स्थान मिलेगा, वो बहुत बड़ा काम करके आए हैं: संजय राउत

27 नवंबर 2019

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos
World

706 करोड़ दान करके भी ट्रोल हो गए बेजोस, हर 24वें सेकंड में कमाते हैं 43 लाख रुपये

27 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
संजू सैमसन
Cricket News

संजू सैमसन के लिए खुशखबरी, पहले किए गए थे टीम से बाहर, अब धवन की चोट ने बदली किस्मत

27 नवंबर 2019

अजित पवार के गले मिलतीं सुप्रिया सुले
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा सत्र: अजित पवार से गले मिलीं सुप्रिया सुले, कहा- दादा बधाई

27 नवंबर 2019

NDA
India News

एनडीए ने 11 महीनों में चार बड़े राज्यों में गंवाई सत्ता, दो छोटे राज्यों में बनाई सरकार

27 नवंबर 2019

भगत सिंह कोश्यारी
India News

कोश्यारी के तबादले की तैयारी, कलराज बन सकते हैं महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल

27 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस और अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्देश और तकनीकी चूक ने भी लिखी फडणवीस सरकार की विदाई की पटकथा

27 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

साक्षी मिश्रा-अजितेश
Bareilly

दिल्ली से बरेली लौटे साक्षी-अजितेश के पड़ोसियों ने एसएसपी से की शिकायत, उठाई सुरक्षा हटाने की मांग

कॉलोनी की कमेटी और पड़ोसियों ने एसएसपी से मिलकर सुरक्षा पर सवाल उठाए और इसे गैरजरूरी बताकर हटाने को कहा। एसएसपी ने इसकी जांच और सुरक्षा की समीक्षा की जिम्मेदारी सीओ थ्री को सौंपी है।

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
छात्रा (फाइल फोटो)
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद केस: छात्रा को बड़ा झटका, नहीं दे पाएगी तीसरे सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा

25 नवंबर 2019

बंदरों को पकड़कर ले जाते कर्मचारी
Bareilly

क्रूरता: बंदरों को बोरी में भरकर ले गए अधिकारी, डेढ़ घंटे तक घुटता रहा दम

24 नवंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
Bareilly

प्रियंका ने पूछा- बरेली में कांग्रेस कमजोर क्यों

27 नवंबर 2019

crimc
Bareilly

होमगार्ड पिटता रहा, यूपी-112 पुलिस देखती रही

27 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

श्रमिकों की बेटियों की शादियां कराएगा श्रम विभाग, वर-वधू को मिलेंगे 75 हजार रुपये

26 नवंबर 2019

crime
Bareilly

शौच को गई नाबालिक के साथ पडौसी युवक ने किया जबरन दुराचार मुकदमा दर्ज

26 नवंबर 2019

परीक्षा देकर लौटती छात्रा
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद प्रकरणः दुष्कर्म पीड़ित छात्रा ने दिया बैक पेपर, बाकी परीक्षा में बैठाने से विवि का इनकार

26 नवंबर 2019

साक्षी अजितेश
Bareilly

बरेली: अजितेश के भाई की गाड़ी पर देर रात अज्ञातों ने किया हमला, मामला दर्ज

26 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

ये बंटी-बबली पार्टियों में ठुमके लगाते, खाना खाते और फिर बाइक लेकर फुर्र हो जाते

27 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

IRCTC दे रहा हर महीने 80,000 रुपये कमाने का मौका, जानिए कैसे

भारतीय रेलवे आपको हर महीने 80,000 रुपये कमाने का मौका दे रहा है। अब आप IRCTC टिकट बुकिंग एजेंट बनकर मोटी कमाई कर सकते है।

27 नवंबर 2019

एफएसएसएआई 2:11

दिल्ली में पानी के बाद अब खाद्य पदार्थों के सैंपल फेल, जांच के बाद हुई पुष्टि

27 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत 1:10

शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत का बयान, हमारा सूर्ययान मंत्रालय की छठी मंजिल पर सुरक्षित उतरा

27 नवंबर 2019

कार्टोसेट 3 2:10

श्रीहरिकोटा से सफलतापूर्वक लॉन्च हुआ कार्टोसेट-3, दुश्मन पर रखेगा पैनी नजर

27 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 1:20

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र, विधायकों ने ली पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ

27 नवंबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bareilly

बरेली: भाजपा नेता की दुकान से सप्लाई होती थी नशीली दवाएं, तस्करी में शामिल दो गिरफ्तार

21 नवंबर 2019

Health
Bareilly

जिला महिला अस्पताल में प्रसूता की मौत, हंगामा

27 नवंबर 2019

Health
Bareilly

बच्चे की जांघ में टूटी सुई छोड़ देने की जांच करेगी तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी

27 नवंबर 2019

Health
Bareilly

बड़े पुरा गांव में बुखार से दो बच्चों की मौत

26 नवंबर 2019

train
Bareilly

आज से चलेगी लखनऊ सहारनपुर पैसेंजर, तीन साल से रद्द थी ट्रेन

27 नवंबर 2019

fraud
Bareilly

घोटालेबाज राइस मिलर्स पर कार्रवाई से पीछे हटे अफसर, शासन ने मांगा जवाब

27 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited