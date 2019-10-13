शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   education

कल से होंगे इम्प्रूवमेंट परीक्षा के एडमिशन

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 13 Oct 2019 02:32 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
कल से होंगे इम्प्रूवमेंट परीक्षा देने वालों के एडमिशन
विज्ञापन
62 हजार से ज्यादा छात्र-छात्राओं ने दी है इम्प्रूवमेंट परीक्षा
बरेली। इम्प्रूवमेंट परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं की एडमिशन प्रक्रिया सोमवार से शुरू होगी। विभिन्न कॉलेजों में इसके लिए पाठ्यक्रम के अनुसार समन्वयक तय कर दिए गए हैं।
रुहेलखंड विश्वविद्यालय ने शनिवार को इम्प्रूवमेंट परीक्षाओं का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया था। इस बार इम्प्रूवमेंट परीक्षा में करीब 62 हजार छात्र-छात्राएं शामिल हुए थे। अब इन छात्र-छात्राओं की एडमिशन प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। बरेली कॉलेज, साहू रामस्वरूप महिला महाविद्यालय और वीरांगना रानी अवंतीबाई राजकीय महिला महाविद्यालय में सोमवार 14 अक्तूबर से छात्र-छात्राएं कॉलेज में जाकर एडमिशन ले सकेंगे। वहीं, कन्या महाविद्यालय भूड़ की प्राचार्य डॉ. सुनीता जोशी ने बताया कि उनके कॉलेज में इम्प्रूवमेंट परीक्षा देने वाली छात्राओं की एडमिशन प्रक्रिया शुक्रवार से शुरू हो चुकी है। ब्यूरो
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

तीसरे दिन का खेल खत्म, दक्षिण अफ्रीका 275 पर ऑलआउट तो भारत को 326 रन की बढ़त

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आज का राशिफल

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Pisces
Horoscope

मीन राशिः आज का राशिफल

13 अक्टूबर 2019

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
vivo smartphone

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
Virgo
Horoscope

कन्या राशि: आज का राशिफल

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Gemini
Horoscope

मिथुन राशि : आज का राशिफल

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Sarkari Naukri: Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2019 vacancy for 2590 Act Apprentice posts
Government Jobs

रेलवे में 2590 पदों पर हो रही हैं बंपर भर्तियां, बिना लिखित परीक्षा मिलेगी नौकरी

12 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
education
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

बुलंदशहर में दर्दनाक हादसा
Aligarh

रेनू की नहीं थी संतान, संजना में बसी थी जान, सूनी गोद भरने को मन्नत मांगने वैष्णो देवी गया था परिवार

12 अक्टूबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

भारतीय खिलाड़ियों की सुरक्षा में भारी चूक, बीच मैदान पहुंचे फैन ने रोहित शर्मा को गिराया

12 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
rashifal
Predictions

13 अक्तूबर राशिफल: पूर्णिमा के शुभ दिन इन सात राशियों पर रहेगी लक्ष्मी कृपा

12 अक्टूबर 2019

बुलंदशहर में दर्दनाक हादसा
Bulandshahar

हे मां! अधूरी रह गई तेरी तीर्थ यात्रा, हमारा तो पूरा परिवार ही उजड़ गया, परिजनों को देख हर आंख हुई नम

12 अक्टूबर 2019

तूफान की वजह से गुलाबी हुआ आसमान
World

जापान: 60 साल में सबसे खतरनाक तूफान का खतरा, गुलाबी हुआ आसमान, 42 लाख लोगों ने छोड़ा घर

12 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
raghuram rajan
Business Diary

अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए एक ही व्यक्ति का निर्णय लेना घातकः रघुराम राजन

12 अक्टूबर 2019

shruti haasan
Bollywood

शराब की लत से अभिनेत्री की हो गई थी ऐसी हालत, पहली बार खुद किया खुलासा

12 अक्टूबर 2019

दुनिया का सबसे पुराना होटल
Bizarre News

दुनिया का सबसे पुराना होटल, जिसे 1300 साल से चला रहा है एक ही परिवार

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Hrithik Roshan – Hero Honda Karizma
Bike Diary

16 साल बाद बंद होने जा रही है Hero की यह पॉपुलर बाइक! ऋतिक रोशन थे ब्रांड एंबेसडर

12 अक्टूबर 2019

सेना भर्ती
Jammu

गीदड़ भभकियों को पैरों तले रौंद देश की सेवा के लिए तैयार घाटी के नौजवान, देखें तस्वीरें

12 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पूर्व केंद्रीय गृहराज्यमंत्री चिन्मयानंद
Bareilly

इलाज के बहाने जेल से बाहर आने की जुगत में चिन्मयानंद, प्रशासन ने कहा- बाहर ले जाने की जरूरत नहीं

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी पूर्व गृह राज्यमंत्री चिन्मयानंद बीमारी का सहारा लेकर जिला जेल से निकलने की कोशिश में हैं। इसके लिए वह केजीएमसी लखनऊ जाकर इलाज कराने के लिए सीजेएम की अदालत में प्रार्थना पत्र दे चुके हैं।

12 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
शी जिनपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
Bareilly

चीनी राष्ट्रपति के नेपाल आने से पहले खुफिया तंत्र का अलर्ट

12 अक्टूबर 2019

others in pilibhit
Bareilly

खेतों में बोया पुरानी किस्म का धान, बरबाद हो गए किसान

12 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bareilly

यूपी 100 का सिपाही कर रहा था नकली नोटों की सप्लाई, दो गिरफ्तार 

12 अक्टूबर 2019

cirame
Bareilly

टेरर फंडिंग : 90 करोड़ रुपये आतंकियों को पहुंचा चुके पाकिस्तानी हैंडलर

12 अक्टूबर 2019

crime in pilibhit
Bareilly

सटोरियों के खिलाफ नहीं मिले साक्ष्य, सर्विलांस टीम और पुलिस में ठनी

12 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

अब बाहुबली हरिशंकर तिवारी के कथित नाती ने साक्षी-अजितेश को धमकाया

11 अक्टूबर 2019

crime in msdhotanda pilibhit
Bareilly

हिरन के तीन सींग और चरस के साथ एक तस्कर गिरफ्तार

12 अक्टूबर 2019

cultural
Bareilly

कृष्ण गोविंद गोविंद गोपाला भजन सुन थिरकने लगे लोग

11 अक्टूबर 2019

डेमो
Bareilly

अयोध्या मामले पर लखनऊ में आज जुटेंगे उलमा, बरेली की आला हजरत दरगाह में बेचैनी

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

भारतीय क्रिकेटर विजय मर्चेंट के क्रिकेट करियर और जीवन से जुड़ी कुछ अहम बातें

विजय मर्चेंट वो भारतीय क्रिकेटर जिसे अंग्रेज अपनी टीम में लेना चाहते थे। जानिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर विजय मर्चेंट के क्रिकेट करियर और जीवन से जुड़ी कुछ अहम बातें।

12 अक्टूबर 2019

दमयंती बेन 1:22

पीएम मोदी की भजीती दमयंती बेन के साथ दिल्ली में लूट

12 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:36

पीएम मोदी और शी जिनपिंग की मुलाकात, कई अहम मुद्दों पर हुई बात

12 अक्टूबर 2019

बरेली 3:15

बरेली: बुजुर्ग ने बनाई बाइक, ATM से देती है पैसे और सुनाती है म्यूजिक

12 अक्टूबर 2019

अलका लांबा 2:37

आप का साथ छोड़ अलका लांबा ने थामा कांग्रेस का हाथ, एक महीने पहले दिया था इस्तीफा

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

crime
Bareilly

साहब! 150 रुपये के रोज गुटका खा जाती है घरवाली..कैसे चले घर

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Health
Bareilly

दुष्कर्म पीड़ित गर्भवती किशोरी मेडिकल परीक्षण कराने को तैयार नहीं

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Civic Amenities
Bareilly

बरेली परिक्षेत्र में खुला एक और पासपोर्ट केंद्र

12 अक्टूबर 2019

कल शहर में आएंगे फिल्म अभिनेता टाइगर श्रॉफ
Bareilly

कल शहर में आएंगे फिल्म अभिनेता टाइगर श्रॉफ

12 अक्टूबर 2019

suicide
Bareilly

पति से झगड़ा होने पर विवाहिता ने फंदे पर लटककर जान दी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

जमीन में दबी बच्ची का चल रहा है इलाज।
Bareilly

बरेली के सिटी श्मशान में जमीन में दबे घड़े में बंद मिली नवजात

11 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited
)