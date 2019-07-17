शहर चुनें

खाली मकान में सट्टे की खाई बाड़ी करते दो पकड़े

Bareily Bureau Updated Wed, 17 Jul 2019 01:15 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बरेली। कोहाड़ापीर स्थित एक खाली मकान में सट्टे की खाई करते तो सटोरियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने इनके पास से सट्टा पर्चियां व नकदी बरामद की। दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली गई है।
प्रेमनगर क्षेत्र के कोहाड़ापीर इलाके में मोहम्मद अनीस नाम के एक व्यक्ति के घर में सट्टे की खाई बाड़ी होने की सूचना पुलिस को मिली थी। पुलिस के मुताबिक मंगलवार शाम टीम के साथ वहां दबिश दी गई तो मौके पर दो लोग सट्टा कराते नजर आए। पूछताछ में दोनों ने अपने बारादरी के अशोक बिहार संजय नगर निवासी हरीशंकर और इज्जतनगर के शांतिपुरम डेलापीर निवासी विनोद भारद्वाज बताया। छानबीन में उनके पास से करीब 52,800 रुपये, सट्टा पर्चियां व अन्य सामान बरामद हुआ।

sakshi and ajitesh
Bareilly

साक्षी-अजितेश प्रकरणः शातिर निकला विकास तिवारी, जांच शुरू होने से पहले ही अकाउंट डिलीट

फरीदपुर के विधायक श्याम बिहारी लाल के नाम के व्हाट्सएप अकाउंट पर हुई चैट को वायरल करने वाले विकास तिवारी ने इस मामले में जांच शुरू होने से पहले ही पुलिस को गच्चा दे दिया।

16 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
crime
Bareilly

साइबर ठगों ने युवक के खाते से रुपये उड़ाए

17 जुलाई 2019

crime
Bareilly

कई बार थाने पहुंचा था अजय-नंदनी का विवाद

17 जुलाई 2019

airterminal
Bareilly

एयर टर्मिनल- पहली बारिश भी नहीं झेल पा रहे हवाई अड्डे के निर्माण

17 जुलाई 2019

political
Bareilly

साक्षी-अजितेश की सुरक्षा को जाएगी दूसरी टीम

17 जुलाई 2019

political
Bareilly

‘पप्पू भरतौल के खिलाफ साजिश रचने वाले बेनकाब हों’

17 जुलाई 2019

bareilly city
Bareilly

बरेली कॉलेज ने दाखिले का दिया एक और मौका

17 जुलाई 2019

Railway
Bareilly

निजीकरण के विरोध में रेल यूनियनों का धरना

17 जुलाई 2019

crime
Bareilly

बच्ची पर जानलेवा हमला, पुलिस ने एनसीआर में निपटाया

17 जुलाई 2019

education
Bareilly

सब्जेक्ट कॉम्बिनेशन में चूक से एमए उर्दू के तमाम छात्रों का रिजल्ट रुका

17 जुलाई 2019

