कार में नहीं दी एलाय व्हील, हर्जाना

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,बरेली Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 08:31 PM IST
Consumer forum order honda to give alloy wheels with fine to customer
होंडा कार में स्टेपनी एलाय वहील की न होने पर कंपनी के खिलाफ फोरम में शिकायत की गई  । इस पर फोरम ने कार कंपनी को स्टेपनी देेने के अलावा हर्जाना देने का आदेश दिया।
पूर्व डीजीसी राजेश सिंह यादव की ओर से दायर की गई शिकायत में कहा गया कि उन्होंने होंडा सिटी कार को  एमएसजी आर आटोमोबाईल प्राईवेट लिमिटेड , हेरीटेज हाेंडा से 10 लाख 80 हजार रूपए में खरीदा। उस वक्त बताया गया कि कार के सभी पहिए एलाय यानि मिश्र धातू के होंगे । कार खरीदने के एक हफते बाद कार को साफ करते हुए पता चला कि पहिया अतिरिक्त मिश्र धातू की नहीं है। इस पर शिकायत की गई तो प्रतिवादी की ओर से कहा गया कि  मिश्र धातू का पांचवां पहिया जल्द दे दिया जाएगा लेकिन ऐसा नहीं किया गया। 
फोरम ने अपने फैसले मेेें कंपनी को मिश्र धातू के पहिए की कीमत 6 हजार 5 सौ तीन रूपए के अलावा मुकदमें के खर्च के तौर पर पच्चीस सौ रूपए और मानसिक कष्ट के लिए भी पच्चीस सौ  रूपए देने का आदेश दिया ।
