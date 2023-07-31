Notifications

जब 'किंग खान' ने वसीम बरेलवी से 17 मिनट की गुजारिश: एक शब्द बदलने को किया फोन, जवाब मिला ना, फिर ऐसे किया राजी

राहुल दुबे, अमर उजाला, बरेली Published by: आकाश दुबे Updated Mon, 31 Jul 2023 10:19 PM IST
किंग खान ने फोन कर 17 मिनट में उनसे गुजारिश की कि वह अपनी आगामी फिल्म के एक गाने की शुरुआत में उनका एक शेर पढ़ना चाहते हैं, मगर एक शब्द के बदलाव के साथ। पहले तो वसीम बरेलवी तैयार नहीं हुए, मगर शाहरुख खान ने भरोसा दिलाया कि पहले उनका पूरा शेर पढ़ा जाएगा।

Actor Shah Rukh Khan requested Wasim Barelvi for 17 minutes to change a word
ट्वीट का स्क्रीन शॉट और वसीम बरेलवी का फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला

हेलो... आदाब, मैं शाहरुख खान बोल रहा हूं। इधर से आवाज जाती है कि आदाब, आदाब। खुश रहिए, तरक्की करिए। बताइए कैसे हैं आप। इसके बाद इस बातचीत का सिलसिला 17 मिनट तक चला। इधर से जो आवाज थी वह मशहूर शायर, गजलकार प्रो. वसीम बरेलवी की थी।

किंग खान ने इन 17 मिनट में उनसे गुजारिश की कि वह अपनी आगामी फिल्म के एक गाने की शुरुआत में उनका एक शेर पढ़ना चाहते हैं, मगर एक शब्द के बदलाव के साथ। पहले तो वसीम बरेलवी तैयार नहीं हुए, मगर शाहरुख खान ने भरोसा दिलाया कि पहले उनका पूरा शेर पढ़ा जाएगा, उसके बाद बदलाव होगा। यह भी कहा कि उनकी फिल्म के लिए यह बहुत जरूरी है तो वसीम बरेलवी ने इजाजत दे दी।

प्रो. वसीम बरेलवी का मशहूर शेर है कि 'उसूलों पे जहां आंच आये टकराना जरूरी है, जो जिन्दा हों तो फिर जिन्दा नजर आना जरूरी है।' इसी शेर को अभिनेता शाहरुख खान की आने वाली फिल्म के गाने की शुरुआत में डाला गया है। बदलाव के साथ अब वह इस तरह है कि 'उसूलों पर जहां आंच आये टकराना जरूरी है, बंदा जिंदा हो तो जिंदा नजर आना जरूरी है, बंदा हो तो जिंदा हो।' इसी बदलाव के लिए पहले फिल्म निर्माता ने वसीम बरेलवी से बात की थी मगर उन्होंने इनकार कर दिया था। बात नहीं बनी तो पिछले सप्ताह शाहरुख खान ने बात की। 

इस पर वसीम बरेलवी तैयार हो गए और उन्होंने बदलाव की इजाजत दे दी। शाहरुख खान ने यह भी कहा कि वह उनके बहुत बड़े प्रशंसक है और उनकी शायरी सुनते रहते हैं। जिस शेर को वह अपनी फिल्म में बोलना चाहते हैं, वह उनका पसंदीदा शेर है। अमर उजाला से बातचीत में वसीम बरेलवी ने कहा कि वह बड़े अभिनेता हैं, मगर उनका लहजा बता रहा था कि वह कितने जमीनी व्यक्ति हैं। मेरे शब्दों को इज्जत बख्शी गई, बस किसी भी कलमकार को और क्या चाहिए।

किंग खान ने किया ट्वीट, शुक्रिया वसीम बरेलवी साब
वसीम बरेलवी से इजाजत मिलने के बाद शाहरुख खान ने उनका शेर ट्वीट किया। उसके बाद लिखा कि तह-ए-दिल से आपका शुक्रिया वसीम बरेलवी साब जो आपने हमें इस मुकम्मल शेर को इस्तेमाल करने और इसके साथ थोड़ी गुस्ताखी करने की इजाजत दे दी।

40 साल पहले जगजीत सिंह ने किया था बदलाव
मशहूर गजलकार जगजीत सिंह ने 40 साल पहले लंदन में हुए कार्यक्रम में एक गजल पढ़ी। उस गजल में वह वसीम बरेलवी का शेर पढ़ना चाहते थे मगर खुद की सहूलियत के हिसाब दो शब्दों में बदलाव करना चाहते थे। इसके लिए उन्होंने भी वसीम बरेलवी से इजाजत ली थी और पहले बदलाव वाली गजल पढ़ी। इसके बाद असल शेर पढ़ा और लोगों को बताया कि यह शेर वसीम बरेलवी का है। जगजीत सिंह ने यह गजल गाई कि 'मैं चाहता भी यही था, वो बेवफ़ा निकले, उसे समझने का कोई तो सिलसिला निकले। किताब-ए-माजी के पन्ने उलट के देख जरा, न जाने कौन सा पन्ना मुड़ा हुआ निकले' जबकि असली शेर कुछ इस तरह है कि 'किताब-ए-माजी के औराक उलट के देख जरा, न जाने कौन सा सफहा मुड़ा हुआ निकले।'
Followed