भाजपा नेता सपा-बसपा गठबंधन से घबराए: अताउर्रहमान

Kunwar Pal Singh Updated Tue, 05 Feb 2019 02:18 AM IST
बरेली। भाजपा की लोकसभा चुनाव तैयारियों की समीक्षा बैठक में बरेली से सपा के संभावित लोकसभा प्रत्याशियों के नाम लेने पर राष्ट्रीय सपा प्रवक्ता और पूर्व विधायक अताउर्रहमान ने नाराजगी जाहिर की है। अताउर ने कहा कि भाजपा नेता सपा-बसपा गठबंधन से इस कदर घबरा गए हैं कि उनको सपने में भी गठबंधन के प्रत्याशी नजर आने लगे हैं। जनता इस बार यूपी से भाजपा को उखाड़ फेंकेंगी।
अताउर्रहमान ने कहा कि पिछले लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा नेताओं ने जनता को झूठे ख्वाब दिखाकर वोट हथिया लिए और सरकार बना ली। पांच साल तक अपनी सरकार में जब जनता के लिए कुछ नहीं किया। अब अपनी कमियां छुपाने के लिए बहाना बना रहे हैं। अताउर ने कहा कि भाजपा नेता सपा का लोकसभा प्रत्याशी तय करने वाले कौन होते हैं। किस लोकसभा सीट पर कौन प्रत्याशी लड़ेगा, इसकी चर्चा अगर भाजपा की मीटिंग में हो रही है तो मतलब साफ है कि जनता अब धोखा देने वाली सरकार को उखाड़ फेंकने को तैयार है। भाजपा नेताओं की सपा-बसपा गठबंधन के डर से नींद उड़ी हुई है।

