
घायलों की मौत

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 18 Mar 2019 12:09 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
रेल स्लीपर से टकराई बाइक, दो की मौत
निगोही (शाहजहांपुर)। पीलीभीत के थाना बरखेड़ा के गांव काजरबोझी निवासी 25 वर्षीय सूरजपाल और 22 वर्षीय तौलेराम बाइक से रविवार की रात आठ बजे शाहजहांपुर की ओर जा आ रहे थे। निगोही के टिकरी रेल क्रॉसिंग के पास शाम करीब साढ़े सात बजे इनकी तेज रफ्तार बाइक रेलवे के स्लीपर से टकरा गई। हादसे में दोनों गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। सूचना पर दरोगा सुनील शर्मा मौके पर पहुंचे और दोनों को जिला अस्पताल भिजवा दिया। यहां डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस की सूचना पर परिजन भी अस्पताल पहुंच गए। परिजन ने बताया कि दोनों शाहजहांपुर में फैक्टरी स्टेट, सदरबाज स्थित एक रिश्तेदार की बर्षी में आए थे। देर शाम लौटते समय यह हादसा हो गया। दोनों मृतक आपस में चचेरे भाई हैं।














maneka gandhi
Bareilly

मेनका के खिलाफ बगावत, चार विधायकों ने लगाया विकास न कराने का आरोप

पीलीभीत लोकसभा क्षेत्र के पांच भाजपा विधायकों में से चार ने मेनका गांधी के खिलाफ बगावत कर दी। रविवार को एक बरातघर में संयुक्त प्रेसवार्ता में सभी ने कहा कि मेनका ने क्षेत्र में विकास के नाम पर कुछ भी नहीं किया।

17 मार्च 2019

Four legislators of Lok Sabha constituency rebel against Maneka
Pilibhit

मेनका के खिलाफ बगावत, लोकसभा क्षेत्र के चार विधायक विरोध में उतरे

17 मार्च 2019

exam
Bareilly

यूपीः चुनाव का असर, रविवार को भी हुई विश्वविद्यालय की परीक्षा

17 मार्च 2019

आधी रात बर्निंग ट्रेन बनने से बची बाघ एक्सप्रेस
Shahjahanpur

आधी रात बर्निंग ट्रेन बनने से बची बाघ एक्सप्रेस

17 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bareilly

शाहजहांपुर: अब नेता जी के लिए आउटर पर रोकी गई ट्रेन

14 मार्च 2019

तैयारी
Lakhimpur Kheri

होला महल्ला में शामिल होने आ सकते हैं मुख्यमंत्री, विशाल गुरमत समागम 19 से

17 मार्च 2019

गांधीनगर रैली में राहुल गांधी
Bareilly

आतंकी मसूद अजहर को 'जी' कहने के मामले में राहुल गांधी पर देशद्रोह का मामला दर्ज करने का आग्रह

16 मार्च 2019

नकली गुटखा
Bareilly

नकली गुटका बनाने की फैक्टरी पकड़ी, एक गिरफ्तार, पैंकिंग मशीन समेत भारी मात्रा में माल बरामद

17 मार्च 2019

Husband get suicide after served the cold food by wife and dispute in bareilly
Bareilly

यूपी: पत्नी के ठंडा खाना परोसने पर हुई कहासुनी, पति ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान

16 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bareilly

बीएड प्रवेश परीक्षा: रिकार्ड 6.22 लाख आवेदन, 5.82 लाख छात्रों ने जमा की फीस

17 मार्च 2019

