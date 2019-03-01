शहर चुनें

अमरोहा-बरेली सेक्शन पर चार घंटे का मेगा ब्लॉक आज

pawan chandra पवन चंद्रा Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 01:46 AM IST
बरेली। शुक्रवार को अमरोहा से बरेली जंक्शन तक सुबह 10.30 से दोपहर ढाई बजे तक मेगा ब्लॉक रहेगा। इस दौरान अवध असम एक्सप्रेस और जम्मूतवी-हावड़ा सियालदह एक्सप्रेस देरी से जंक्शन पहुंच सकती है। हालांकि ब्लॉक अवध-असम एक्सप्रेस गुजारने के बाद लिया जाएगा। इंजीनियरिंग विंग के सूत्रों के मुताबिक, अमरोहा से बरेली जंक्शन तक अलग-अलग 12 सेक्शन पर स्लीपर और पटरी बदलने, पटरियों की पैकिंग और वेल्डिंग होगी। तीन बजे से ट्रेनें लखनऊ की ओर स्पीड से चलेंगी।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bareilly

बरेली में चौकी के पास चल रहा था सेक्स रैकेट, तीन युवतियों समेत छह गिरफ्तार

पुलिस ने इज्जतनगर थानाक्षेत्र के कर्मचारी नगर पुलिस चौकी से 100 मीटर की दूरी पर चल रहे सेक्स रैकेट का बुधवार रात भंडाफोड़ कर दिया। ये कार्रवाई दूसरे थाने की पुलिस ने अंजाम दी।

1 मार्च 2019

rajpal yadav
Bareilly

जेल में भी किरदार तैयार कर रहे थे राजपाल यादव, मार्च से शुरू करेंगे फिल्मों की शूटिंग

1 मार्च 2019

चर्चित दरोगा की हत्या में शबनम दोषी, जेल भेजा
Bareilly

चर्चित दरोगा की हत्या में शबनम दोषी, जेल भेजा

1 मार्च 2019

जेट एयरवेज
Bareilly

जेट एयरवेज ने विमान सेवा शुरू करने को दी स्वीकृति, टीम ने चेक किए सुरक्षा प्वाइंट

1 मार्च 2019

तीन तलाक
Bareilly

तीन बार तलाक बोला, फिर निकाल दिया घर से, बच्चों संग पूरी रात गुजारी रेलवे स्टेशन पर

1 मार्च 2019

demo
Bareilly

अनियंत्रित कार शारदा नहर में गिरी, दो बराती लापता

28 फरवरी 2019

facebook
Bareilly

फेसबुक प्रोफाइल पर लगाया पाकिस्तान का झंडा, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

1 मार्च 2019

Demo
Bareilly

साथी दरोगा की हत्या में शबनम दोषी करार, 2 मार्च को सजा पर होगी सुनवाई

28 फरवरी 2019

रुहेलखंड विश्वविद्यालय
Bareilly

फेल होने पर छात्रों ने परीक्षा नियंत्रक का किया घेराव, तीन वर्ष बाद जारी हुए रिजल्ट

1 मार्च 2019

घर से लापता हुआ पूर्व सिपाही का बेटा, अपहरण का शोर
Bareilly

घर से लापता हुआ पूर्व सिपाही का बेटा, अपहरण का शोर

1 मार्च 2019

