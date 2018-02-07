अपना शहर चुनें

अचानक लगी आग से किसान का पूरा घर जलकर स्वाहा हो गया।

Bareily Bureau Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 10:00 AM IST
फोटो--

आग से किसान का घर जला
ब्यूरो
हाफिजगंज। अचानक लगी आग से किसान का पूरा घर जल गया। परिजनों ने लगभग एक लाख रुपये का नुकसान होने का दावा किया है।
गांव खाई खेड़ा निवासी ओम प्रकाश पुत्र रामचंद्र ने बताया कि शाम करीब साढे़ पांच बजे उसके घर में अचानक आग लग गई। चीख पुकार सुनकर आसपास के लोग भी पहुंच गए और कड़ी मशक्कत कर बाल्टियों से पानी डालकर आग पर काबू पाया। आग बुझने से पहले ही ओम प्रकाश का काफी नुकसान हो चुका था। किसान ने बताया कि आग से पंपिंग सेट इंजन, आठ क्विंटल धान, गद्दा और लिहाफ समेत घरेलू सामान जल गया। लेखपाल जयेंद्र पाल सिंह ने मौके पर पहुंचकर नुकसान का आंकलन किया। ओमप्रकाश ने प्रशासन से मुआवजा दिए जाने की मांग की है।

