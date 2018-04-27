शहर चुनें

ट्राली बैग का विरोध करेगी नरमू

Bareily Bureau Updated Fri, 27 Apr 2018 01:44 PM IST
रनिंग कर्मचारियों के बक्से बंद हुए तो होगा विरोध
बरेली। एनई रेलवे मजदूर यूनियन ने रनिंग कर्मचारियों के बक्से बंद होने पर विरोध की चेतावनी दी है। एआईआरएफ के जोनल सेक्रेटरी बसंत चतुर्वेदी ने कहा कि रेलवे गार्ड को ट्राली बैग देने की योजना बना रही है। ट्राली बैग को रनिंग कर्मचारी कैसे ले जा सकता है, जबकि बक्सों को टोकन पोर्टर पहुंचाते हैं। बैठक में मंडल अध्यक्ष मुकेश सक्सेना, वीएन सिंह, पीके दुबे, कामरान अहमद, परवेज आलम, दयानंद गुप्ता आदि उपस्थित थे।

