Uttar Pradesh ›   Banda

बाइक हादसे घायल की मौत

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 13 Jan 2020 11:55 PM IST
बाइक हादसे घायल की मौत
बबेरू । खिचड़ी लेकर जाते समय बाइक हादसे में मरने वालों की संख्या दो हो गई। रविवार को कस्बा के राघव थोक निवासी आलोक यादव (24) पुत्र रामलाल यादव बाइक में भांजे पंकज यादव (26) पुत्र मुन्ना यादव निवासी गुजेनी मरका के साथ बहन की ससुराल अतर्रा खिचड़ी देने के लिए जाते समय साथी गांव के समीप तेज रफ्तार डीसीएम ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी थी।
इसमें आलोक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। भांजा पंकज गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। जिसकी सोमवार को कानपुर मेडिकल कालेज जाते समय रास्ते में मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया है।
उधर, युवती ससुराल में आग से झुलस गई। युवती ने देवर पर छेड़छाड़ और आग लगाने का आरोप लगाया है। बिसंडा थाना क्षेत्र के गांव की युवती ने बताया कि उसका पति परदेश में मजदूरी करता है।
आरोप लगाया कि पति के इशारे पर सोमवार को सुबह उसके बदनीयती से छेड़छाड़ की और उसके ऊपर मिट्टी का तेल डालकर कमरा बाहर से बंद कर फरार हो गया। वह गंभीर रूप से झुलस गई। पिता ने उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। उधर, थानाध्यक्ष नरेश कुमार प्रजापति ने बताया कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है।
accidant in banda young boy death in banda
यूपी पुलिस
Banda

प्रधान ने लड़के के साथ मिल बुजुर्ग को पीट-पीटकर उतारा मौत के घाट, पुलिस पहुंची तो बिखरा मिला खून

बांदा में अतर्रा तहसील क्षेत्र के बदौसा थाना अंतर्गत जमुनी पुरवा गांव के प्रधान और उसके लड़के सहित अन्य साथियों ने मिलकर एक ग्रामीण उमादत्त को कुल्हाड़ी डंडे और बंदूक की बट से पीट-पीटकर गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया।

13 जनवरी 2020

Youth going to give sister's in-laws khichdi death
Banda

बहन की ससुराल खिचड़ी देने जा रहे युवक की मौत

12 जनवरी 2020

v
Banda

बुंदेलखंड में 8163 एमटी मिड डे मील का घपला

12 जनवरी 2020

बांदा ः सेमिनार समापन मंच पर बैठे मंत्री डा. महेंद्र सिंह, राजा बुंदेला आदि।
Banda

इजराइल की तर्ज पर होगा विकास, बुंदेलखंड बनेगा आदर्श

12 जनवरी 2020

Truck driver accused of robbery
Banda

ट्रक चालक ने लगाया लूटपाट का आरोप

12 जनवरी 2020

Host Punahur village team won the tournament
Banda

मेजबान पुनाहुर गांव की टीम ने जीता टूर्नामेंट

12 जनवरी 2020

BJP came on the streets in support of CAA
Banda

सीएए के समर्थन में सड़कों पर उतरी भाजपा

12 जनवरी 2020

Tavera crushed farmer, death
Banda

टवेरा ने किसान कुचला, मौत

12 जनवरी 2020

शील्ड और मेडल के साथ किसान का बेटा रामनारायण सिंह।
Banda

बुंदेली किसान के बेटे ने नेपाल में जमाई धाक

9 जनवरी 2020

The team should investigate the death of the worker in illegal mining
Banda

अवैध खनन में मजदूर की मौत की टीम करे जांच

12 जनवरी 2020

