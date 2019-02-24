शहर चुनें

बांदा पुलिस ने की भरपूर कोशिशें

24 Feb 2019 11:14 PM IST
पुलिस अधीक्षक गणेश प्रसाद साहा ने कहा है कि चित्रकूट से अपहृत बच्चों की बरामदगी के लिए बांदा पुलिस ने भी भरपूर कोशिशें कीं। उन्होंने बताया कि शनिवार की देर रात सूचना मिली कि मरका थाना क्षेत्र में यमुना नदी में बच्चों के शव हो सकते हैं।
इस पर मरका और कई थानों की पुलिस ने वहां पहुंच कर सर्च आपरेशन चलाया। शव बरामद किए। उन्होंने कहा कि गिरफ्तारियों के बारे में सतना पुलिस पर्याप्त जानकारी देगी।

चित्रकूट में बवाल
Kanpur

अपहरण के बाद जुड़वां भाइयों की हत्या के बाद चित्रकूट में भारी बवाल, पुलिस तैनात, धारा 144 लागू

12 फरवरी को चित्रकूट जिले के सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र से अपहृत तेल उद्यमी के जुड़वा पुत्रों के शव आज बरामद हुए हैं। दोनों बच्चों के शव बांदा की यमुना नदी से बरामद किए गए हैं। हत्या करने के बाद अपराधियों ने शव को अवगासी घाट पर फेंक दिए थे।

24 फरवरी 2019

पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में सांत्वना देते एमपी चित्रकूट के विधायक नीलांशु चतुर्वेदी।
Banda

2 राज्यों की पुलिस नहीं बचा पाई मासूमों की जान

24 फरवरी 2019

भूरागढ़ रेलवे पुल की फिर जांची जाएगी क्षमता
Banda

भूरागढ़ रेलवे पुल की फिर जांची जाएगी क्षमता

24 फरवरी 2019

बांदा-महोबा में गिद्ध लुप्त, चित्रकूट और हमीरपुर में गिने-चुने
Banda

बांदा-महोबा में गिद्ध लुप्त, चित्रकूट और हमीरपुर में गिने-चुने

24 फरवरी 2019

संत गाडगे के चित्र पर फूलों की माला चढ़ाते अनुयायी।
Banda

संत गाडगे की जयंती मनाई

24 फरवरी 2019

उद्घाटन करते वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉ. मोहम्मद रफीक।
Banda

स्कूल का वार्षिकोत्सव मनाया

24 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Banda

पूर्व विधायक की 90 साल की भाभी से दरिंदे ने किया दुष्कर्म, जिले में फैली सनसनी

23 फरवरी 2019

परिषदीय स्कूलों को खेल सामग्री के लिए मिले 31 लाख
Banda

परिषदीय स्कूलों को खेल सामग्री के लिए मिले 31 लाख

24 फरवरी 2019

विकास यादव
Banda

शादी की पहली रात ही फंदे पर झूला दूल्हा

23 फरवरी 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
Kanpur

यूपी: सपा 37 और बसपा 38 सीटों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव, कानपुर समेत आसपास के जिलों की देखिए लिस्ट

21 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ पहुंचे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, संगम में किया स्नान

रविवार को पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी कुंभ मेले में पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने संगम में स्नान के बाद त्रिवेणी घाट पर आरती की। इसके बाद पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने गंगा पंडाल में 5 सफाई कर्मियों के अपने हाथों से पैर धोए। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

24 फरवरी 2019

मोदी 1:05

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने संगम में लगाई आस्था की डुबकी, धोए सफाई कर्मचारियों के पैर

24 फरवरी 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:03

गोरखपुर में किसान सम्मान निधि योजना के शुभारंभ के मौके पर पीएम मोदी ने कही ये बड़ी बात

24 फरवरी 2019

भदोही 1:33

भदोही की पटाखा फैक्ट्री में ब्लास्ट

24 फरवरी 2019

सिद्धार्थ नाथ सिंह 2:42

प्रयागराज में मीडिया से रूबरू हुए सिद्धार्थ नाथ सिंह, SP-BSP गठबंधन पर साधा निशाना

23 फरवरी 2019

पूर्व विधायक की वृद्ध भाभी से दुष्कर्म
Banda

पूर्व विधायक की वृद्ध भाभी से दुष्कर्म

24 फरवरी 2019

अपहरणकांड में एसटीएफ ने दो को उठाया
Banda

अपहरणकांड में एसटीएफ ने दो को उठाया

24 फरवरी 2019

घटनास्थल पर इकट्ठा हुए ग्रामीण।
Banda

शादी के सात माह बाद ही लगा ली फांसी

23 फरवरी 2019

ग्रामीण बैंकों को जो भी मिला सुप्रीम कोर्ट की देन
Banda

ग्रामीण बैंकों को जो भी मिला सुप्रीम कोर्ट की देन

23 फरवरी 2019

जिला पंचायत नए वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 में मनरेगा योजनाओं के कार्यों पर एक अरब 47 करोड़ 44 लाख 61 हजार रुपये खर्च करेगी।
Banda

मनरेगा पर जिला पंचायत खर्च करेगी 1.47 अरब

24 फरवरी 2019

बाइक की टक्कर से बच्ची की मौत
Banda

बाइक की टक्कर से बच्ची की मौत

24 फरवरी 2019

