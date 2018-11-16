शहर चुनें

बिजली कर्मी खंभे से गिरकर घायल

Fri, 16 Nov 2018 11:11 PM IST
बांदा। बिजली संविदा कर्मी शुतुरखाना निवासी शिवशंकर (40) पुत्र ईश्वरी शुक्रवार को सुबह बंच केबल डालते समय खंभा टूट जाने से गिरकर घायल हो गया। उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है।
एसडीओ कुमार सौरभ व हिमांशु यादव (पीलीकोठी) समेत जेई रजनेश, कांता प्रसाद और अनिल यादव, कमाल खां आदि बिजली कर्मी हालचाल लेने अस्पताल पहुंचे।

आल इंडिया सब जूनियर टूर्नामेंट में गोल्ड मेडल और ट्रॉफी जीतने के बाद मोहम्मद अर्श।
Banda

बांदा के अर्श ने नेशनल में जीता गोल्ड

शहर के बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी मोहम्मद अर्श ने योनेक्स सनराइज ऑल इंडिया अंडर-13 डबल्स सब जूनियर टूर्नामेंट में पहला स्थान प्राप्त कर गोल्ड मेडल और ट्रॉफी जीत ली। यह टूर्नामेंट असम के तेजपुर में बृहस्पतिवार को खेला गया।

16 नवंबर 2018

ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर से वृद्धा की मौत
Banda

ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर से वृद्धा की मौत

16 नवंबर 2018

उद्घाटन करते सांसद भैरो प्रसाद मिश्र, नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष मोहन साहू
Banda

सफाई से व्यवहार में भी आएगा परिवर्तन

16 नवंबर 2018

अतर्रा में अन्ना पशु संबंधी बैठक में उपस्थित प्रधान व किसान आदि।
Banda

अन्ना प्रथा बुंदेलखंड के लिए अभिशाप

16 नवंबर 2018

साहू समाज के पदाधिकारी मनोनीत
Banda

साहू समाज के पदाधिकारी मनोनीत

16 नवंबर 2018

सचिवों की हड़ताल से नहीं बंट पाई 1500 टन खाद
Banda

सचिवों की हड़ताल से नहीं बंट पाई 1500 टन खाद

16 नवंबर 2018

पीसीएफ शाखा के बाहर खाद के लिए किसानों का जमघट।
Banda

हड़ताल से 1500 टन खाद नहीं बंट पाई

16 नवंबर 2018

बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेसवे की तैयारियां तेज
Banda

बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेसवे की तैयारियां तेज

15 नवंबर 2018

25 बिजली उपभोक्ताओं के विरुद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज
Banda

25 बिजली उपभोक्ताओं के विरुद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज

15 नवंबर 2018

बिसंडा ब्लाक प्रमुख के विरुद्ध अविश्वास प्रस्ताव की नोटिस
Banda

बिसंडा ब्लाक प्रमुख के विरुद्ध अविश्वास प्रस्ताव की नोटिस

15 नवंबर 2018

