नि:शुल्क पांच दिवसीय योगा शिविर का आयोजन

Varanasi Bureau Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 11:12 PM IST
पतंजलि योगपीठ हरिद्वार के तत्वावधान में नि:शुल्क पांच दिवसीय योग शिविर का आयोजन योग प्रचारक प्रकल्प द्वारा ग्राम सभा महरेंव में दीनदयाल सेवा संस्थान स्वदेशी मंच पर किया गया। योग शिविर के दौरान जिला योग प्रचारक विजय शंकर योगी ने आसन, प्राणायाम, सूर्य नमस्कार का गुर सिखाया। विभिन्न बिमारियों जैसे शुगर, रक्तचाप, घुटने का दर्द आदि बीमारी को जड़ से खत्म करने के लिए निशुल्क दवा योग को बताया। आयोजन गांव के ग्राम प्रधान मोती चंद्र गुप्ता द्वारा किया गया। शिविर के दौरान साधक दुर्गेश कुमार सिंह, प्रदीप कुमार, छोटेलाल, विनोद कुमार, धनजी प्रसाद, चंद्रभान सिंह बिभीषन वर्मा,पप्पू गुप्ता इत्यादि लोगों ने योग की जानकारी ली। शिविर के समापन पर योग प्रचारक प्रकल्प द्वारा गांव में शाम कालीन आरोग्य सभा व स्वच्छता अभियान, वृक्षारोपण, जन जागरूकता रैली, विद्यालय शिविर, बाल शिविर व महिला शिविर को संपन्न करने के लिए सभी गांवों से जिला योग प्रचारक विजय शंकर योगी ने प्रचार प्रसार के माध्यम से सभी को अवगत कराया ।

