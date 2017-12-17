Download App
झंकार गली में दो पक्षों में झगड़ा, हंगामा

Meerut Bureau

Updated Sun, 17 Dec 2017 01:02 AM IST
बागपत। नगर की झंकार गली के निकट ट्रक खड़ा करने को लेकर दो पक्षों में मारपीट हो गई। इससे वहां पर हंगामा हो गया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने एक युवक को हिरासत में ले लिया।
बागपत के यमुना रोड पर झंकार गली के निकट सड़क पर ट्रक खड़ा करने को लेकर दो पक्षों के बीच कहासुनी हो गई। जो मारपीट में बदल गई। उस समय तो कुछ लोगों ने मामला शांत करा दिया था, लेकिन उसके बाद फिर से दोनों पक्ष आमने-सामन आ गए। उनके बीच जमकर मारपीट हुई। वहीं मारपीट के बाद दोनों पक्षों की महिलाओं ने कोतवाली पहुंचकर हंगामा किया। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। इस दौरान एक युवक को कोतवाली ले आई। इस दौरान महिलाओं ने उसको छुड़ाने का प्रयास किया। उनकी पुलिस से नोकझोंक हुई। कोतवाली पुलिस का कहना है कि मामले की जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

