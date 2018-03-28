शहर चुनें

मीतली गांव में सांड के अवशेष मिले

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 01:25 AM IST
बागपत। मीतली गांव में गोवंश के अवशेष पड़े मिले। ग्रामीणों को आशंका है कि गोवंश का असामाजिक तत्वों ने कटान किया है। पुलिस को मामले की जानकारी दी गई। मंगलवार को गांव के एक खेत में सांड़ के अवशेष पड़े मिले थे। यहां पर सैकड़ों ग्रामीण एकत्र हो गए। पुलिस को जानकारी दी गई। बाद में ग्रामीणों ने सांड़ के अवशेषों को मिट्टी में दबा दिया।

