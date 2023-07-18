Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat News ›   Baghpat News: water level increased in Krishna river, crops of farmers got submerged

उफान पर कृष्णा नदी: चिंता में कई गांवों के लोग, फसलें हुईं जमलग्न, दहशत में रातें काट रहे किसान

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, बागपत Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Tue, 18 Jul 2023 04:25 PM IST
सार

Baghpat News : बागपत में कृष्णा नदी उफान पर है। वहीं, सैकड़ों किसानों की फसलें जलमग्न हो गईं हैं। उधर, कई गांवों के लोगों की रातें भी दहशत में कट रही हैं।

Baghpat News: water level increased in Krishna river, crops of farmers got submerged
नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

बारिश के चलते बरनावा के निकट कृष्णा नदी भारी उफान पर आ गई है। सोमवार की रात्रि बढ़ा नदी का जल स्तर शेखपुरा गांव की सीम तक पहुंच गया। जिससे ग्रामीण चिंता में हैं। वहीं, जंगल में किसानों की सैकड़ों बीघा फसलें जलमग्न हो गईं। 



बागपत में बरनावा के निकट कई दिनों से हिंडन नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ा हुआ है। जिससे वहां के आसपास के किसानों की फसलें जलमग्न हो गईं। वहीं, सोमवार की रात से कृष्णा नदी भी रूद्र रूप में आ गई। शेखपुरा के सामने दोनों नदियों के संगम है। 

डेरा सच्चा सौदा आश्रम के सामने स्थित शेखपुरा वन्य क्षेत्र मार्ग व रमजान, फेजाब, नसीरुद्दीन निवासी बरनावा, इदरीश, रूढे, हरिओम, रणबीर, रणजीत, जयपाल, राजपाल, श्याम सिंह निवासी शेखपुरा की सैकड़ों बीघा धान, ज्वार, मक्का, फूल, मिर्च आदि की फसलें जलमग्न हो गईं। 

उधर, नदी का पानी शेखपुरा गांव की सीमा तक पहुंच गया, जिससे ग्रामीण चिंतित हैं वे रात तक गांव में नदी का पानी घुसने की आशंका जता रहे हैं। ग्राम प्रधान पति नूरहसन ने बताया कि कृष्णा नदी का पानी गांव की सीमा तक पहुंचने की सूचना प्रशाशनिक अधिकारियों को दे दी गई है। 

वहीं, शाहपुर बाणगंगा में हिंडन नदी का पानी गांव की सीमा तक पहुंच गया है। यहां भी प्रवेंद्र गिरी, नीरज, नरेंद्र, श्रवण, लीलू, जसवंत, दुलीचंद सहित अनेकों किसानों की धान, ज्वार, बाजरा, ईंख, खीरे की फसलें जलमग्न हो गईं हैं। 

यह भी पढ़ें: Meerut: भाजपा नेताओं ने किया कोतवाली का घेराव, जमकर हंगामा, पुलिस पर लगाया बदसलूकी का आरोप, ये है पूरा मामला

आश्रम के सेवादार ने लगा रहे मिट्टी के बैग
कृष्णा नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ने से डेरा सच्चा सौदा आश्रम के सेवादारों ने अपनी फसल के बचाव के लिए मिट्टी के बैग लगा रहे हैं। डेरा सच्चा सौदा आश्रम बरनावा के सामने आश्रम की भूमि है, जिसकी उन्होंने बाउंड्री कर भूमि में सब्जी की फसलें बो रखी हैं। वहीं, रात में नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ने पर सेवादार फसल के बचाव के लिए बाउंड्री की दीवार के नीचे मिट्टी के बैग लगा रहे हैं।

यह भी पढ़ें: खतरे में दर्जनों गांव: चार दिन से घरों में कैद हैं लोग, कही आंखों के सामने न डूब जाए आशियाने, सता रहा ये डर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed

X
View All Jobs
Jobs

असीमित नौकरियां देखने के लिए मुफ्त में अमर उजाला ऐप डाउनलोड करें

Download App Now