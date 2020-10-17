शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat ›   As the demand in the Corona period decreased, the area of ??flowers decreased in the district

बागपत: कोरोना काल में मांग घटते ही कम हुआ फूलों का रकबा, किसानों ने भी मुहं मोड़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बागपत, Updated Sun, 18 Oct 2020 12:18 AM IST
कोरोना संक्रमण काल ने फूलों की खेती करने वाले किसानों को प्रभावित किया है। लॉकडाउन में नुकसान झेल चुके किसान दोबारा से रिस्क लेने के मूड में नहीं हैं। यही वजह है कि पिछले साल फूलों का रकबा बागपत जिले में 65 हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र में था, जबकि इस बार सिमटकर यह 58 हेक्टेयर तक रह गया है। इसकी वजह है फूलों की मांग कम होना।
 
city & states baghpat as the demand in the corona period decreased the area of ??flowers decreased in the district

