Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   baghpat violence Things deteriorated due to the negligence of the police see photos

बागपत बवाल: पुलिस की जरा सी चूक और मोहल्ला बन गया जंग का मैदान, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बागपत, Updated Wed, 16 Sep 2020 11:09 AM IST
बागपत में बवाल
बागपत में बवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बागपत में पुलिस की लापरवाही से मोहल्ला कुरैशियान में दो पक्षों के बीच हुआ झगड़ा मंगलवार को बवाल में तब्दील हो गया। सोमवार रात हुए झगड़े में मुकदमा दर्ज होने के बावजूद पुलिस गिरफ्तारी नहीं कर सकी, जबकि आरोपी खुले घूम रहे थे। अगर पुलिस सख्ती करती तो मंगलवार को मारपीट, पथराव और फायरिंग नहीं होती।
 
baghpat violence violence in baghpat baghpat police

