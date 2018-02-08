अपना शहर चुनें

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 01:13 AM IST
बड़ौत (बागपत)।
चल रहे शादी समारोह में टीका और कन्यादान के नाम पर दो हजार रुपये के नकली नोट का चलन किया जा रहा है। इतना ही नहीं वे लोग कन्यादान लेने वाले व्यक्ति से नकली नोट खुलवा भी रहे हैं। ऐसे कई मामले प्रकाश में आए हैं।
चल रही शादी समारोह में कई स्थानों पर दो-दो हजार रुपये के नोट एक ही नंबर के कन्यादान में आए। जब उन लोगों ने कन्यादान के रुपये गिने तो यह मामला पकड़ में आया और दो-दो हजार के नोट पर एक ही नंबर थे। कई लोगों ने बताया कि यह गिरोह शादी विवाह मंडप में जाकर कन्यादान देने के नाम पर दो हजार रुपये के नकली नोट को खुलवाता भी है, लेकिन कन्यादान जमा करने वाला व्यक्ति उन नोट को गहराई से नहीं देखता है, क्योंकि उसे जल्दबाजी रहती है। जिन लोगों के यहां हाल में शादियां हुई, उन्होंने अपना नाम गोपनीय रख कर बताया कि ऐसे कई नोट उनके पास है।

