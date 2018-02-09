अपना शहर चुनें

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 12:56 AM IST
बड़ौत (बागपत)। दिगंबर जैन डिग्री कॉलेज में बृहस्पतिवार को आयोजित समारोह में राष्ट्रीय एथलेटिक्स मीट से स्वर्ण पदक लेकर लौटे खिलाड़ी को सम्मानित किया। समारोह का शुभारंभ प्राचार्य डॉ. वीरेंद्र सिंह और शारीरिक विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. डीसी मौर्य ने किया। उन्होंने बताया कि एक से पांच फरवरी तक सुभारती विवि मेरठ में चौथी अंबेडकर नेशनल खेल का आयोजन किया । इसमें कॉलेज के बीए प्रथम के छात्र अजय कुमार ने 400 मीटर दौड़ जूनियर वर्ग मेें स्वर्ण पदक जीता। इससे पहले अजय ने मुजफ्फरनगर में हुई राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में स्वर्ण पदक जीता । स्वागत करने वालों में डॉ. शशिकांत शर्मा, डॉ. महेश कुमार मुछाल, डॉ. विनोद कश्यप, डॉ. केजी पांडेय, डॉ. राजीव, डॉ. भारती, डॉ. किरण गर्ग, डॉ. गोविंद बाबू, डॉ. सुभाष मलिक, संदीप, राहुल, अमित, सोनिया, उर्वशी, भारती आदि रहे।

