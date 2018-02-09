अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Azamgarh ›   Students appearing in opposition to the Central Government

केंद्र सरकार के विरोध में उतरे छात्र, प्रदर्शन

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला,आजमगढ़ Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 11:59 PM IST
Students appearing in opposition to the Central Government
मालटारी के श्री गांधी जी पीजी कालेज के गेट पर पकौड़े बेचते छात्र-छात्राएं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
 तहसील के क्षेत्र के श्री गांधी पीजी कॉलेज मालटारी के छात्र संघ भवन के सामने छात्र-छात्राओं ने अध्यक्ष आशीष यादव की अध्यक्षता में पकौड़ा तलकर राज्यसभा में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष की ओर से दिए गए बयान का विरोध जताया। इस दौरान छात्रों ने ‘डिग्री-विग्री धोखा है, पकौड़ा तल लो मौका है’,‘ देश तले पकौड़ा प्रधानमंत्री करें विदेश दौरा’ आदि नारे भी लगाए।

विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष आशीष यादव ने कहा कि हम मानते हैं कि ये एक रोजगार है, लेकिन बीए, एमए, बीएससी, एलएलबी करने वाले लोग भी क्या यही काम करेंगे? नरेंद्र मोदी ने अपने चुनावी वादे में हर साल करोड़ों युवाओं को रोजगार देने का वादा किया था।

अगर रोजगार देना ही है तो शिक्षा के आधार पर रोजगार दें। पकौड़ा तलने वाली बात शिक्षित बेरोजगारों के साथ घिनौना मजाक है। श्रीनाथ यादव, साधना यादव, अरुण यादव, देव सिंह, कुन्दन सिंह, प्रदीप यादव, रविंदर यादव, रामनयन यादव, योगेश विश्वकर्मा, जितेंद्र यादव, अंगद प्रजापति, रामदरश यादव, सुरेंद्र यादव, अशोक यादव, बृजेश यादव उपस्थित रहे।
