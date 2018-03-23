शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Azamgarh ›   दुर्व्यवस्था के बीच संपन्न हुई परिषदीय परीक्षा

दुर्व्यवस्था के बीच संपन्न हुई परिषदीय परीक्षा

Varanasi Bureau Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 11:28 PM IST
मार्टीनगंज। स्थानीय तहसील के विभिन्न प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालयों की पांच दिवसीय परीक्षा दुर्व्यवस्था के बीच संपन्न हो गई। इस परीक्षा में जो बात खुल कर सामने आई वह परीक्षा केंद्रों पर छात्रों की कम उपस्थिति थी। लसड़ा कला उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय में कुल पंजीकृत छात्रों की संख्या 109 है । लेकिन छात्रों की उपस्थिति 60 से 65 ही रही। इस संबंध में प्रधानाध्यापक बालचंद ने बताया कि परीक्षा में प्रथम दिवस पर छात्रों की संख्या ठीक थी लेकिन धीरे धीरे यह संख्या घट गई। इधर फसलों की कटाई होना भी छात्रों की संख्या में कमी का मुख्य कारण है। एनपीआरसी लालसा यादव ने बताया कि समस्या बहुत है। अभिभावकों को समझाया जाता है। लेकिन वह बात समझने के लिए बिल्कुल भी तैयार नहीं है। परिजन कोई न कोई बहाना बना कर बच्चों को रोक ही लेते हैं।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Nightmare of Baaghi fame Tiger Shroff
Bollywood

सिर्फ नाम के टाइगर हैं जैकी श्रॉफ के बेटे, क्योंकि छिपकली तक से लगता है डर

23 मार्च 2018

Ahmed Khan
Bollywood

जैकलीन के 'एक दो तीन' पर पहली बार बोले अहमद खान, जानकर सरोज खान को आ सकता है गुस्सा

23 मार्च 2018

Qubool Hai fame TV Actress Alka Kaushal Out Of Prison, Begins Shoot On Woh Apna Sa
Bollywood

जेल से बाहर आते ही एक्ट्रेस ने शुरू की शूटिंग, बजरंगी भाईजान में बनीं थीं करीना की मां

23 मार्च 2018

Crime Patrol
Television

टीवी शो क्राइम पेट्रोल को 8 साल बाद तगड़ा झटका, सामने आ गई असली वजह

23 मार्च 2018

katrina kaif
Bollywood

विदेशों में प्रियंका, दीपिका नहीं यह बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस है सबसे ज्यादा पॉपुलर, रिसर्च में हुआ खुलासा

23 मार्च 2018

horrifying Human Zoo
Weird Stories

यहां कभी जानवरों की तरह रखे जाते थे लोग, इन्हें तड़पता देखने के लिए दूर-दूर से आते थे विदेशी

23 मार्च 2018

iPhone X
Bollywood

iPhone X के एड में बॉलीवुड गाने की धुन, लोगों ने लताड़ा, तो कंपोजर को देना पड़ा आरडी बर्मन को क्रेडिट

23 मार्च 2018

Sudhir Mishra to make biopic on Mahatma Gandhi
Bollywood

महात्मा गांधी पर बायोपिक बनाने जा रहे हैं सुधीर मिश्रा, फिल्म में ये होगा खास

23 मार्च 2018

SALMAN KHAN
Television

Bigg Boss फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, सीजन 12 के लिए इस फेमस स्टार को भेजा गया इनविटेशन

23 मार्च 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan will cast Ranbir Kapoor instead of Kartik aryan
Bollywood

लव रंजन का नया दाव! कार्तिक आर्यन नहीं बल्कि ये सुपरस्टार होगा उनकी अगली फिल्म का हीरो?

23 मार्च 2018

Most Read

बसपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव सतीश चंद्र मिश्रा।
Lucknow

राज्यसभा सीट हाथ से निकलने से बौखलाई बसपा, भाजपा पर लगाए खरीद-फरोख्त के आरोप

यूपी से अपने प्रत्यााशी को राज्यसभा भेजने का सपना टूटने के बाद बसपा बौखला गई है। पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव सतीश चंद्र मिश्रा ने भाजपा पर खरीद-फरोख्त के आरोप लगा दिए।

23 मार्च 2018

अनिल अग्रवाल
Lucknow

यूपी: क्रॉस वोटिंग से चमकी भाजपा के नौवें प्रत्याशी की किस्मत, सपा-बसपा गठबंधन में लगी सेंध

23 मार्च 2018

निर्दलीय विधायक राजा भैया व सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

मतदान के बाद मुख्यमंत्री योगी से मिलने पहुंचे राजा भैया, सपा की धड़कनें तेज

24 मार्च 2018

गार्डेनिया ग्लैमर में रजिस्ट्री नहीं करा पा रहे फ्लैट बायर्स
Ghaziabad

गार्डेनिया ग्लैमर में रजिस्ट्री नहीं करा पा रहे फ्लैट बायर्स

24 मार्च 2018

राजा भैया व आजम खां।
Lucknow

राजा भैया के ट्वीट पर आजम बोले, 'कान इधर से पकड़ो या उधर से, एक ही बात'

24 मार्च 2018

cm yogi
Lucknow

जीत के बाद सीएम योगी ने सपा को बताया अवसरवादी, बसपा को नसीहत

23 मार्च 2018

पारितोषिक व प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर किया सम्मानित.
Rewari

पारितोषिक व प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर किया सम्मानित.

24 मार्च 2018

20 आप विधायक
Delhi NCR

AAP के 20 विधायकों को हाईकोर्ट से मिली बड़ी राहत, शाम को केजरीवाल से करेंगे मुलाकात

23 मार्च 2018

स्ट्रीट वेंडर टीम पहुंची दादरी, रेहड़ियों का 10 प्रतिशत सर्वे पूरा
Rohtak

स्ट्रीट वेंडर टीम पहुंची दादरी, रेहड़ियों का 10 प्रतिशत सर्वे पूरा

24 मार्च 2018

डंपरों की आवाजाही और उड़ती धूल से परेशान ग्रामीणों ने एक घंटे लगाया जाम
Rohtak

डंपरों की आवाजाही और उड़ती धूल से परेशान ग्रामीणों ने एक घंटे लगाया जाम

24 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

फिर टूटी अंबेडकर प्रतिमा, ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश

सोमवार को आजमगढ़ जिले में डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर की मूर्ति तोड़े जाने का मामला सामने आया है। घटना के बाद ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश है। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने लोगों को शांत कराया।

20 मार्च 2018

अंबेडकर 1:31

VIDEO: अब यूपी के इस जिले में तोड़ी गई अंबेडकर की प्रतिमा

19 मार्च 2018

आजमगढ़ 0:54

VIDEO: नहीं थम रहा मूर्ति तोड़े जाने का दौर, अब आजमगढ़ में तोड़ी गई महान व्यक्ति की मूर्ति

11 मार्च 2018

वायरल वीडियो 1:29

दफ्तर में डांस करना पड़ा भारी, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

19 फरवरी 2018

मोहन पासी 2:07

वॉन्टेड मोहन पासी को यूपी पुलिस ने हापुड़ में मार गिराया

30 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

बड़ा हादसा, तीस लोग हुए घायल
Mohali

बड़ा हादसा, तीस लोग हुए घायल

24 मार्च 2018

नौजवान की मारपीट करने के आरोप में दस नौजवानों के रख़लाफ़ केस दर्ज, पांच नामजद
Mohali

नौजवान की मारपीट करने के आरोप में दस नौजवानों के रख़लाफ़ केस दर्ज, पांच नामजद

24 मार्च 2018

पत्नी, ससुर समेत पांच लोगों पर केस दर्ज
Mohali

पत्नी, ससुर समेत पांच लोगों पर केस दर्ज

24 मार्च 2018

लैब मामले में सेकेंड स्टोरी दो
Mohali

लैब मामले में सेकेंड स्टोरी दो

24 मार्च 2018

सड़कों पर स्थित सारे अस्पतालों में बनेगें टरोमा सैंटर
Mohali

सड़कों पर स्थित सारे अस्पतालों में बनेगें टरोमा सैंटर

24 मार्च 2018

घर से पचास तोले सोना चोरी
Mohali

घर से पचास तोले सोना चोरी

24 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.