आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी न होने पर चिकित्सक हड़ताल पर

Varanasi Bureau Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 11:56 PM IST
मेजवां। फूलपुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य के ंद्र पर पूर्व में तैनात स्टाफ नर्स द्वारा प्रभारी चिकित्सा अधीक्षक डा. एसके गौतम से गाली-गलौज करने और जान से मारने की धमकी देने के विरोध में गुरुवार को मेडिकल एसोसिएशन से जुड़े लोगों ने सीएचसी के मुख्य गेट के सामने धरना दिया। बाद में लखनऊ-बलिया मार्ग को जाम कर दिया। चिकित्सकों की हड़ताल और मेडिकल हाल बंद रहने से मरीजों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। तहसीलदार जंगबहादुर यादव और कोतवाल रामायण सिह के आश्वासन पर आधे घंटा बाद जाम समाप्त हुआ।
प्रभारी चिकित्साधिकारी डा. एसके गौतम ने कहा कि पुलिस की ओर से स्टाफ नर्स अनंत राय के खिलाफ मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया है, लेकिन लापरवाही के चलते आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं की जा रही है। इस दौरान डाक्टरों ने विरोध में काम कामकाज बंद रखा। मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष गिरिश चंद गौतम ने अनंत राय की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी की मांग की। सभी मेडिकल हॉल बंद थे। इससे मरीजों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। जाम के कारण लगभग आधे घंटे तक वाहन शबाना रोड से गुजरे।

agra lucknow expressway work in progress
Kanpur

एक्सप्रेस-वे का काम अधूरा, टोल टैक्स देना पड़ेगा पूरा 

लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेस-वे पर 19 जनवरी की मध्य रात्रि से टोल टैक्स तो शुरू हो जाएगा लेकिन एक्सप्रेस-वे पर तैयारियां आधी-अधूरी हैं। एक्सप्रेस-वे के किनारे न रेस्टोरेंट बने और न होटल। कई जगह पर बैरीकेडिंग टूटने से जानवर भी सड़क  पर आ जाते हैं।

18 जनवरी 2018

Speak to the cleanman Panchayat Sevak
Muzaffarnagar

सफाई कर्मी को पंचायत सेवक का नाम दें : मचल 

19 जनवरी 2018

dunked 12th student beaten woman teacher in school
Chandigarh

12वीं के छात्र ने नशे में महिला टीचर को पीटा, नाक पर घूंसे मारकर निकाला खून

19 जनवरी 2018

staged dharna at collectorate
Sant Kabir Nagar

सफाई कर्मियों ने दिया धरना, सिर मुंडवाया 

19 जनवरी 2018

ऑनलाइन खाद बुक करा सकेंगे किसान
Mirzapur

ऑनलाइन खाद बुक करा सकेंगे किसान

19 जनवरी 2018

हज
Saharanpur

हज

19 जनवरी 2018

मऊ में बलिया का छात्र-BALLIA
Varanasi

मऊ में बलिया का छात्र-BALLIA

19 जनवरी 2018

Husband gave punishment his wife because she forbid to drink alcohol
Dehradun

पत्नी ने शराब पीने से किया मना तो पति ने दी जीवनभर की यह सजा

18 जनवरी 2018

lucknow university to conduct B ed entrance examination.
Lucknow

लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय करवाएगा बीएड प्रवेश परीक्षा, जल्दी प्रक्रिया शुरू करवाने का निर्देश

18 जनवरी 2018

खुले में शौच करने से होने वाली बीमारियों के प्रति लोगों को करें जागरूक
Saharanpur

खुले में शौच करने से होने वाली बीमारियों के प्रति लोगों को करें जागरूक

19 जनवरी 2018

