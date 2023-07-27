Notifications

इविवि : पीजी में दाखिले के लिए इस बार ई-काउंसलिंग, पंजीकरण से लेकर अभिलेख सत्यापन तक होंगे ऑनलाइन

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, प्रयागराज Published by: विनोद सिंह Updated Thu, 27 Jul 2023 12:27 PM IST
This time for admission in PG, e-counseling, from registration to record verification will be online
इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय (इविवि) में इस बार परास्नातक (पीजी) में दाखिले ई-काउंसलिंग के माध्यम से होंगे। यानी प्रवेश संबंधी पूरी प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन होगी। बुधवार को प्रवेश प्रकोष्ठ और सभी विभागों के समन्वयकों की बैठक में पीजी प्रवेश के प्रारूप पर अंतिम मुहर लगाई गई। बैठक दो चरणों में आयोजित की गई।



पहले चरण में विज्ञान, विधि एवं विज्ञान संकाय और दूसरे चरण में कला एवं मानविकी संकाय के समन्वयकों के साथ बैठक हुई। तय हुआ कि अभ्यर्थी सीधे www.ecounselling.in लिंक के माध्यम से या विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट www.allduniv.ac.in पर पीजी प्रवेश 2023 पर क्लिक करके पीजीएटी रोल नंबर को यूजर आईडी और जन्म तिथि को पासवर्ड के रूप में उपयोग करेंगे।


इसके बाद लॉगइन करके ऑनलाइन काउंसलिंग में शामिल हो सकेंगे। उम्मीदवार तभी पंजीकरण कर सकेंगे, जब पीजीएटी-2023 में प्राप्त उनके कुल अंक किसी विशेष पाठ्यक्रम के लिए विभाग की ओर से जारी मेरिट के भीतर हों। उम्मीदवारों को कटऑफ/मेरिट के लिए ई-काउंसलिंग वेबसाइट/विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट नियमित रूप से देखने की सलाह दी जाती है।

इस बार विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग की ओर से प्रवेश लेने वाले सभी अभ्यर्थियों के लिए अकादमिक बैंक ऑफ क्रेडिट्स (एबीसी) आईडी को अनिवार्य किया गया है। आवेदक यूट्यूब पर इससे संबंधित लघु वीडियो देख सकते हैं। प्रत्येक विभाग ने पीजी काउंसलिंग के लिए एक समन्वयक नामित किया है, जो उम्मीदवारों की ओर से अपलोड किए गए दस्तावेजों का सत्यापन करेगा।

सत्यापन के बाद ही उम्मीदवार फीस जमा कर सकेंगे और किसी विशेष पाठ्यक्रम में अपनी सीट सुरक्षित कर सकेंगे। अभ्यर्थियों को ई-काउंसलिंग पेज पर कई दस्तावेज जैसे, 10वीं, 12वीं एवं स्नातक का प्रमाणपत्र एवं मार्कशीट आदि अपलोड करने होंगे। किसी विशेष सामाजिक वर्ग के तहत प्रवेश का दावा करने वाले अभ्यर्थियों को केंद्र सरकार के निर्धारित प्रारूप में अपना नवीनतम जाति प्रमाणपत्र प्रदान करना होगा। ई-काउंसलिंग वेबसाइट पर कई अंडरटेकिंग फॉर्म उपलब्ध हैं। जैसे गैप इयर की अंडरटेकिंग, माता-पिता की अंडरटेकिंग, ट्रांसफर/माइग्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट के लिए अंडरटेकिंग फॉर्म आदि डाउनलोड कर उसे भरकर अपलोड कर सकते हैं।

यूजी में प्रवेश के लिए 49 हजार पंजीकरण

इविवि एवं संघटक महाविद्यालयों में स्नातक (यूजी) प्रवेश के लिए पंजीकरण कराने वाले अभ्यर्थियों की संख्या 49 हजार के ऊपर पहुंच गई है। 11 विषयों में प्रवेश के लिए पंजीकरण की अंतिम तिथि 28 जुलाई निर्धारित है। बुधवार शाम तक 49023 अभ्यर्थियों ने ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण करा लिया है और इनमें से 36746 अभ्यर्थियों ने पंजीकरण शुल्क भी जमा कर दिया है।

राजर्षि टंडन विश्वविद्यालय में यूजी-पीजी प्रवेश शुरू

इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय के संघटक राजर्षि टंडन मुक्त विश्वविद्यालय में एमए हिंदी एवं राजनीति शास्त्र में प्रवेश के लिए पीजीएटी में शामिल छात्राएं कॉलेज के कार्यालय में सुबह 10 से अपराह्न तीन बजे तक किसी भी कार्यदिवस में संपर्क कर सकती हैं। वहीं, बीए एवं बीकॉम में प्रवेश के लिए सीयूईटी में शामिल छात्राएं भी सुबह 10 से अपराह्न तीन बजे तक संपर्क कर सकती हैं। अधिक जानकारी महाविद्यालय की वेबसाइट rtmmalld.ac.in पर उपलब्ध है।

बीएएलएलबी में प्रवेश के लिए प्राप्त करें फॉर्म

एसएस खन्ना महिला महाविद्यालय में बीएएलएलबी पाठ्यक्रम में प्रवेश की इच्छुक छात्राएं महाविद्यालय के प्रवेश काउंटर से प्रवेश फॉर्म प्राप्त कर सकती हैं। इसके लिए छात्राओं को इविवि में पंजीकरण अभिलेख और सीयूईटी स्कोर कार्ड की छायाप्रति साथ लाना अनिवार्य है।
