Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Over two lakh looted in Pratapgarh, UP

यूपी: तमंचे के बल पर बदमाशों ने लूटे दो लाख रुपये, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रतापगढ़ Updated Wed, 09 Oct 2019 08:54 PM IST
दो लाख की लूट (फाइल फोटो)
दो लाख की लूट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media
उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रतापगढ़ इलाके में बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने टाईनी संचालक से तमंचे के बल पर पौने दो लाख लूट लिए। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद बदमाश प्रयागराज की और भाग निकले। 
घटना रानीगंज थाना के शेखपुर गांव की बताई जा रही है। मौके पर पहुंचकर भारी पुलिस बल के सीओ और एसओ जांच में जुए गए हैं। मामले को गंभीरता से लिया जा रहा है। 
