आजम खां को नोटिस तामील होने की मांगी जानकारी

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 21 Aug 2019 08:48 PM IST
highcourt demand to notice against azam khan
highcourt demand to notice against azam khan
ख़बर सुनें
आजम को नोटिस तामील होने की हाईकोर्ट ने मांगी जानकारी
प्रयागराज। इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने रामपुर के सांसद मोहम्मद आजम खां के खिलाफ चुनाव याचिका पर नोटिस तामील होने की जिला जज से रिपोर्ट मांगी है। आजम के घर पर न मिलने के कारण नोटिस तामील नहीं होने की कार्यालय ने रिपोर्ट दी है। इसके बाद कोर्ट ने यह आदेश दिया है। याचिका की सुनवाई चार सितंबर को होगी। रामपुर से भाजपा प्रत्याशी रही जयाप्रदा ने चुनाव याचिका दाखिल कर आजम के निर्वाचन को चुनौती दी है। याचिका की सुनवाई न्यायमूर्ति एस डी सिंह कर रहे हैं।
जया प्रदा की ओर से दाखिल चुनाव याचिका में कहा गया है कि आजम खां ने मौलाना जौहर विश्वविद्यालय का कुलाधिपति रहते हुए लोकसभा का चुनाव पड़ा। यह पद लाभ पद है। इसलिए, उनका निर्वाचन अवैध है तथा रद्द किया जाए। याची की तरफ से अधिवक्ता केआर सिंह ने कहा कि नोटिस भेजा गया है और अखबारों में भी प्रकाशित है। उन्होंने इस बाबत हलफनामा भी दाखिल किया। कोर्ट ने जिला जज रामपुर से आजम खां पर नोटिस तामील होने पर रिपोर्ट मांगी है।
mpmla court Highcourt of Allahabad azam khan
