Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   68500 teacher recruitment orders for successful candidates

68500 शिक्षक भर्ती में सफल अभ्यर्थियों को अंकपत्र देने का आदेश

Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 12:28 AM IST
68500 teacher recruitment orders for successful candidates
68500 teacher recruitment orders for successful candidates

68500 सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती
सफल अभ्यर्थियों को अंकपत्र और नियुक्ति पत्र देने का आदेश
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
प्रयागराज। हाईकोर्ट ने 68500 सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती के मामले में नौ सफल अभ्यर्थियों को 15 दिन में नया अंकपत्र और नियुक्ति पत्र देने का सचिव परीक्षा नियामक अधिकारी प्रयागराज को निर्देश दिया है। इस मामले में हाईकोर्ट ने पहले ही याचीगण को दो माह में रिजल्ट देने का आदेश दिया था। याचीगण के प्रत्यावेदन पर सचिव ने कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया तो अवमानना याचिका दाखिल की गई। कोर्ट ने सचिव को 15 दिन की ओर मोहलत देते हुए याचिका निस्तारित कर दी है। अनिरुद्ध नारायण शुक्ल और अन्य की याचिका पर यह आदेश न्यायमूर्ति एमसी त्रिपाठी ने दिया है।
याचीगण का कहना था कि तीन अप्रैल 2019 के हाईकोर्ट के आदेश की प्रति सचिव को दी गई मगर उन्होंने आज तक उस पर कोई कार्यवाही नहीं की है। कोर्ट ने सचिव को तीन अप्रैल के आदेश के अनुपालन का एक और अवसर देते हुए याचीगण का प्रत्यावेदन मिलने पर उनको लिए गए निर्णय से अवगत कराने के लिए कहा है।

