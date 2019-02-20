शहर चुनें

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 20 Feb 2019 07:58 PM IST
गाजियाबाद के ध्यानार्थ
प्रयागराज। हाईकोर्ट के हस्तक्षेप और कड़ी टिप्पणी के बाद चुनाव आयोग ने राजकीय पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज गाजियाबाद परिसर को खाली कर दिया है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी, जिलाधिकारी गाजियाबाद ने कोर्ट में हलफनामा दाखिल कर कॉलेज परिसर खाली करने की जानकारी दी। कॉलेज में 2009 के लोकसभा चुनाव के समय से चुनाव आयोग ने ईवीएम मशीनों सहित कई चुनाव संबंधी सामान रखे थे। इसकी वजह से कॉलेज में शैक्षणिक कार्य में बाधा आ रही थी। वैकल्पिक स्थान उपलब्ध न होने के कारण कॉलेज के प्राचार्य के बार-बार अनुरोध के बाद भी कॉलेज परिसर खाली नहीं किया जा रहा था। जितेंद्र वर्मा ने जनहित याचिका दाखिल कर कोर्ट में यह मामला उठाया था। याचिका पर न्यायमूर्ति पीकेएस बघेल तथा न्यायमूर्ति पंकज भाटिया की खंडपीठ ने सुनवाई की। जिलाधिकारी के हलफनामे के बाद कोर्ट ने याचिका निस्तारित कर दी।

