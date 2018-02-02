अपना शहर चुनें

अवैध नियुक्तियों पर निर्णय लेने का आदेश

Allahabad Bureau Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 08:16 PM IST
अवैध नियुक्तियों पर निर्णय लेने का आदेश
इलाहाबाद। हाईकोर्ट ने माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद इलाहाबाद में लिपिकों के 37 पदों पर अवैध नियुक्ति किए जाने की शिकायत पर तीन माह में निर्णय लेने का सरकार को निर्देश दिया है। कोर्ट ने प्र्रमुख सचिव कर्मिक एवं नियुक्ति से कहा है कि वह शिकायत सुनकर तीन माह में नियमानुसार निर्णय लें। मुकुल अग्रवाल की याचिका पर सुनवाई कर रही न्यायमूर्ति तरुण अग्रवाल और न्यायमूर्ति एसडी सिंह की पीठ ने यह आदेश दिया है। याची के अधिवक्ता का कहना था कि 1999 में सीधी भर्ती के पदों पर मृतक आश्रित कोटे में नियमविरुद्ध मनमाने तौर पर नियुक्तियां की गई। याची ने प्रमुख सचिव से लिखित शिकायत की है मगर उस पर उन्होंने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। इसके बाद याचिका दाखिल की गई है।

