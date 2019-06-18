शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   आयोग के मामले में सुनवाई जारी

आयोग के मामले में सुनवाई जारी

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 18 Jun 2019 09:00 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सभी केंद्र
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
000000000000000000

लोक सेवा आयोग के मामले में सुनवाई जारी
प्रयागराज। एलटी ग्रेड पेपर लीक मामले में एसटीएफ के नोटिस को चुनौती देने वाली लोक सेवा आयोग की याचिका पर हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई जारी है। मंगलवार कोर्ट ने प्रदेश सरकार को निर्देश दिया है कि वह मामले से संबंधित जो भी जानकारियां और दस्तावेज देना चाहते हैं, उसे 18 जून तक अदालत में हलफनामे के जरिए दाखिल कर दें। 18 जून को दोपहर बाद इस मामले की सुनवाई होगी। आयोग की याचिका पर न्यायमूर्ति जेजे मुनीर और न्यायमूर्ति अनिल कुमार की पीठ सुनवाई कर रही है।
आयोग की याचिका में कहा गया है कि एलटी ग्रेड पेपर से संबंधित कई गोपनीय जानकारियां एसटीएफ ने आयोग से मांगी है। नियमानुसार ऐसी जानकारी किसी को नहीं दी जा सकती है। आयोग को डर है एसटीएफ इस मामले में उत्पीड़नात्मक कार्रवाई कर सकती है। कोर्ट से मांग की गई है कि गोपनीय दस्तावेजों की मांग करने से रोका जाए और आयोग अधिकारियों के खिलाफ उत्पीड़नात्मक कार्रवाई नहीं की जाए। याचिका पर बुधवार को सुनवाई होगी।

Recommended

सन्नी देओल
India News

लोकसभा में दूसरे दिन भी सांसदों का शपथ ग्रहण, सन्नी देओल ने कहा, 'भारत माता की जय'

18 जून 2019

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: पाकिस्तानी टीम में पड़ गई फूट, भारत से हारते ही खुलने लगे राज

18 जून 2019

Cricket News

WC 2019: शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड बना गए राशिद खान, जिसे दुनिया का कोई गेंदबाज नहीं तोड़ना चाहेगा

18 जून 2019

राशिद खान का शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड (ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा)
राशिद खान
राशिद खान
राशिद खान
Cricket News

WC 2019: शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड बना गए राशिद खान, जिसे दुनिया का कोई गेंदबाज नहीं तोड़ना चाहेगा

18 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
गुप्ता बंधु
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में शाही शादी: 200 करोड़ की शादी पर हुआ नया खुलासा, बढ़ सकता है विवाद

18 जून 2019

Cricket News

17 छक्के लगाकर इयोन मॉर्गन ने रचा इतिहास, विश्व कप में तोड़ा क्रिस गेल का रिकॉर्ड

18 जून 2019

इयोन मॉर्गन
इयोन मॉर्गन
इयोन मॉर्गन
इयोन मॉर्गन
Cricket News

17 छक्के लगाकर इयोन मॉर्गन ने रचा इतिहास, विश्व कप में तोड़ा क्रिस गेल का रिकॉर्ड

18 जून 2019

Bollywood

पाक एक्ट्रेस वीना मलिक ने की सानिया को ट्रोल करने की कोशिश, टेनिस स्टार बोलीं- मैं पाकिस्तान की मां नहीं हूं

18 जून 2019

वीना मलिक, सानिया मिर्जा
Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza
वीना मलिक
Bollywood

पाक एक्ट्रेस वीना मलिक ने की सानिया को ट्रोल करने की कोशिश, टेनिस स्टार बोलीं- मैं पाकिस्तान की मां नहीं हूं

18 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Anil Ambani falls of billionaire club, business empire crashed to Rs 3,651 crore
Business Diary

अरबपतियों के क्लब से अनिल अंबानी का नाम हटा, 3600 करोड़ रह गई कुल संपत्ति

18 जून 2019

niti aayog ceo amitabh kant wants circular economy for job creation
Business Diary

सर्कुलर अर्थव्यवस्था से मिल सकती हैं 1.4 करोड़ नौकरियांः अमिताभ कांत

18 जून 2019

Pre season monsoon rains changed the weather, chances of hailstorms in hilly areas in next 24 hours
India News

प्री मॉनसून बारिश से मौसम हुआ सुहाना, पहाड़ों पर अगले 24 घंटों में ओलावृष्टि की संभावना 

18 जून 2019

बिहार में दिमागी बुखार का कहर
Bihar

हड़ताल के कारण थम गया इलाज, 128 हुआ बच्चों की मौत का आंकड़ा, रोते रहे मरीजों के परिजन

18 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Opinion

अमन बहाली का समय : मैंने कश्मीर घाटी के अच्छे दिन भी देखे हैं और बुरे दिन भी

17 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बिना आउट हुए ही चलते बने कोहली, ड्रेसिंग रूम में जाकर निकाली भड़ास

17 जून 2019

एससीओ में मोदी
Opinion

मुख्य राजनयिक के रूप में मोदी : पहली विदेश यात्रा के लिए भी छोटे-से पड़ोसी मुल्क-मालदीव को चुना

17 जून 2019

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

INDvPAK: पाक प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के इशारे पर नहीं चले सरफराज, अब पड़ गए लेने के देने

17 जून 2019

शहीद एसएचओ अरशद खान
Jammu

अनंतनाग हमले में घायल एसएचओ शहीद, मुठभेड़ में पांच सीआरपीएफ जवानों की भी हुई थी शहादत

17 जून 2019

जोया क्षेत्र में सोत नदी पर कब्जा कर बनाए गए मकान (फाइल फोटो)
Moradabad

अमर उजाला की मुहिम का असर, संभल में मृत सोत नदी को पुनर्जीवित करने काम शुरू  

16 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मृत किसान
Prayagraj

सनसनीखेज वारदात, हाथ-पैर काट दलित किसान को चारपाई में बांधकर जिंदा जलाया

पट्टी कोतवाली क्षेत्र के बेलारामपुर में सोमवार को एक सनसनीखेज वारदात से हड़कंप मच गया। गांव के बाहर पंपिंगसेट पर सो रहे दलित किसान के हाथ-पैर काटने के बाद उसे चारपाई में बांधकर जिंदा फूंक दिया गया।

18 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
special court prayagraj sentenced Four life imprisonment, one acquitted Ayodhya Terror Attack case
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज: अयोध्या आतंकी हमले में चार को उम्रकैद कैद, एक बरी, नैनी जेल में सुनाई गई सजा

18 जून 2019

साइड स्टोरी आतंकी हमला
Prayagraj

साइड स्टोरी आतंकी हमला

18 जून 2019

शौचालय में रखा बम फटा, दो बच्चों की मौत
Prayagraj

शौचालय में रखा बम फटा, दो बच्चों की मौत

18 जून 2019

रामजन्म भूमि हमले में चार को उम्रकैद
Prayagraj

रामजन्म भूमि हमले में चार को उम्रकैद

18 जून 2019

दो खबरे
Prayagraj

दो खबरे

18 जून 2019

हमले से द हली थी अयोध्या
Prayagraj

हमले से द हली थी अयोध्या

18 जून 2019

uppsc
Prayagraj

पीसीएस जे मेंस में आयोग के सदस्य का बेटा फेल

18 जून 2019

Allahabad University
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालयः बीएससी में 20, बीए में 23 से प्रवेश

18 जून 2019

iert
Prayagraj

आईईआरटी डिप्लोमा इंजीनियरिंग प्रवेश परीक्षा में नितीश टॉपर

18 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

इयोन मोर्गन ने तोड़ डाला छक्कों का सबसे बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, एक पारी में लगा दिए इतने छक्के

इयोन मोर्गन ने छक्कों का विश्व रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है। वनडे मैच की एक पारी में सबसे ज्यादा छक्के लगाने के मामले में मोर्गन पहले स्थान पर पहुंच गए हैं। मोर्गन ने अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ अपनी पारी का 17वां छक्का लगाते है वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर लिया।

18 जून 2019

डॉ. अनिल जोशी 8:52

पहाड़ों पर बिगड़ते पर्यावरण को लेकर डॉ. अनिल जोशी से खास बातचीत

18 जून 2019

अयोध्या 1:33

2005 अयोध्या आतंकी हमला मामले में फैसला, चार दोषियों को उम्रकैद, एक बरी

18 जून 2019

बसपा 0:59

बसपा की बैठक में कार्यकर्ताओं ने नेताओं पर चलाईं कुर्सियां, समीक्षा बैठक में बहस के बाद हुई हाथापाई

18 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:17

बांग्लादेश की जीत के नायक शाकिब ने बनाया ये शानदार रिकॉर्ड

18 जून 2019

Related

रास्ते के विवाद में गई महिला की जान
Prayagraj

पेट्रोल पंप पर झगड़े के बाद ग्राहक को पेट्रोल से नहलाया, जिंदा जलाने की कोशिश

18 जून 2019

demo pic
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में संदिग्ध हाल में फांसी पर लटका मिला दरोगा का पति 

17 जून 2019

मदरसा
Prayagraj

मदरसों में मानदेय पर होगी शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति

18 जून 2019

arvind mishra upppsc
Prayagraj

आज ज्वाइन कर सकते हैं नए परीक्षा नियंत्रक

17 जून 2019

ऐसिड अटैक
Prayagraj

महिला वकील से छेड़खानी, तेजाब से जलाने की धमकी

18 जून 2019

दरवेश सिंह यादव का फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

यूपी बार कौंसिल में नहीं थमा विवाद, हरिशंकर सिंह ने खुद को बताया अध्यक्ष

18 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.