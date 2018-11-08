शहर चुनें

बसपा ने मुकुल उपाध्याय को पार्टी से निकाला बाहर, बीजेपी में शामिल होने की थी चर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़ Updated Thu, 08 Nov 2018 07:54 PM IST
मुकुल उपाध्याय
मुकुल उपाध्याय - फोटो : facebook
ख़बर सुनें
बसपा के कद्दावर नेता पूर्व मंत्री व सादाबाद विधायक रामवीर उपाध्याय के छोटे भाई, पूर्व विधायक/पूर्व एमएलसी मुकुल उपाध्याय को पार्टी से निकाला गया। बसपा जोन कोऑर्डिनेटर रणवीर कश्यप ने की बसपा सुप्रीमो के इस फैसले की घोषणा। 
मुकुल उपाध्याय अलीगढ़ की इगलास विधानसभा से विधायक रहे हैं। अलीगढ़ स्थानीय निकाय विधान परिषद सीट से एमएलसी भी रहे हैं। माना जा रहा है कि वह जल्द भाजपा में शामिल होने वाले थे, जिसकी वजह से पार्टी ने उनके ऊपर यह कार्रवाई की है। 

आपबीती
Aligarh

ब्यौहरा व तेहरा में बदमाशों का धावा, लाखों की लूट और मारपीट

कोतवाली के समीपवर्ती गांव ब्यौहरा व तेहरा में बदमाशों ने धावा बोल दिया और लूटपाट करने के साथ ही घर के लोगों के साथ मारपीट की। जानकारी के अनुसार दोनों गांवो के दो परिवारों के लोगो को जमकर मारा-पीटा, लहूलुहान कर लाखों की नगदी व जेवरात लूटे। 

8 नवंबर 2018

jn college
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ः हड़ताल खत्म कर काम पर लौटे जूनियर डाक्टर

8 नवंबर 2018

गुस्साए लोगों का रोड जाम
Aligarh

यूपी पुलिस की पिटाई से दलित दिव्यांग की मौतः पुलिसकर्मियों के खिलाफ केस, दरोगा निलंबित

6 नवंबर 2018

दुर्घटना के बाद गाड़ी
Aligarh

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर स्कोडा व सफारी कार टकराई, महिला सहित 4 की मौत

4 नवंबर 2018

हाथ में रायफल लिए आरोपी
Aligarh

गाड़ी में फ्यूल डलवाने को लेकर नेता पुत्र की दादागिरी, दिखाई रायफल, घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद

6 नवंबर 2018

Surendra Nagar firing women threw brick
Aligarh

सड़क किनारे खडे़ युवकों को वाहन ने रौंदा, दो की मौत

8 नवंबर 2018

दीपा का फाइल फोटो
Aligarh

युवती की गला रेतकर हत्या, महिला तांत्रिक के बताने पर खेत में मिला शव

6 नवंबर 2018

court
Aligarh

साधुओं की सिलसिलेवार हत्या के आरोपी बाप-बेटों की जमानत रद्द

6 नवंबर 2018

छात्रसंघ चुनाव में अध्यक्ष पद पर आफरीन फातिमा, उपाध्यक्ष नाहिद असद व सचिव पद पर मैमूना अंसारी
Aligarh

एएमयू वूमेंस कॉलेज छात्रसंघ चुनाव: आफरीन अध्यक्ष, नाहिद उपाध्यक्ष और मेमूना चुनी गईं सचिव

4 नवंबर 2018

अतरौली में युवती की गला रेतकर हत्या
Aligarh

अलीगढ़: अतरौली में युवती की गला रेतकर हत्या, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

5 नवंबर 2018

