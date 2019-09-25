शहर चुनें

यूपी: आखिरकार योगी से मिलने को राजी हुए एएमयू के कश्मीरी छात्र, पहले किया था मना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़ Updated Wed, 25 Sep 2019 08:45 PM IST
अलीगढ़ विश्वविधालय
अलीगढ़ विश्वविधालय - फोटो : Social Media (File Photo)
ख़बर सुनें
अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय (एएमयू) के कश्मीर छात्र आखिरकार उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से मिलने के लिए राजी हो गए हैं। पहले छात्रों ने योगी से मिलने से मना कर दिया। 
बता दें कि कल योगी सरकार ने जिला प्रशासन के माध्यम से आमंत्रण भेजवाया था जिसके बाद छात्रों ने यह कदम उठाया।
