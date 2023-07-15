19th Asian Games: अलीगढ़ के रिंकू सिंह का भारतीय टीम में चयन, 19वें एशियाई खेलों में खेलेंगे भारत के लिए

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
NEWS 🚨- Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam…— BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2023
