Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh News ›   Aligarh Rinku Singh selected in Indian cricket team

19th Asian Games: अलीगढ़ के रिंकू सिंह का भारतीय टीम में चयन, 19वें एशियाई खेलों में खेलेंगे भारत के लिए

इकराम वारिस, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़ Published by: चमन शर्मा Updated Sat, 15 Jul 2023 12:25 AM IST
सार

आईपीएल में धाकड़ प्रदर्शन के बाद रिंकू सिंह को भारतीय टीम में जगह नहीं मिली थी। रिंकू सिंह के चाहने वालों ने सोशल मीडिया पर बीसीसीआई के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया था। बीसीसीआई ने रिंकू सिंह को इस बार के एशियाई खेलों में भारतीय टीम में चुना है।

Aligarh Rinku Singh selected in Indian cricket team
रिंकू सिंह - फोटो : IPL/BCCI

विस्तार
Follow Us

जैसे ही बीसीसीआई ने 19वें एशियाई खेलों के लिए भारतीय सीनियर टीम की घोषणा कि अलीगढ़ के क्रिकेट प्रेमियों की निगाह टीम के सदस्यों के नामों पर पहुंच गई। उसमें पांचवें नंबर पर अलीगढ़ के रिंकू सिंह का नाम देखते ही हर अलीगढ़वासी का दिल बाग-बाग हो गया। बीसीसीआई ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर देर रात भारतीय टीम की घोषणा की जानकारी साझा की।

 

आईपीएल में धाकड़ प्रदर्शन के बाद रिंकू सिंह को भारतीय टीम में जगह नहीं मिली थी। रिंकू सिंह के चाहने वालों ने सोशल मीडिया पर बीसीसीआई के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया था। बीसीसीआई ने रिंकू सिंह को इस बार के एशियाई खेलों में भारतीय टीम में चुना है। देर रात रिंकू सिंह के भारतीय टीम में चयन की जैसे ही जिसको भी पता चला, वैसे ही उसने खुशी का इजहार किया।

यह है 19वें एशियाई खेलों के लिए भारतीय टीम
ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ (कप्तान)
यशस्वी जायसवाल
राहुल त्रिपाठी
तिलक वर्मा
रिंकू सिंह, अलीगढ़ से
जितेश शर्मा
वॉशिंगटन सुंदर
शाहबाज अहमद
रवि बिश्नोई
आवेश खान
अर्शदीप सिंह
मुकेश कुमार
शिवम मावी
शिवम दुबे
प्रभसिमरन सिंह

स्टैंडबाय खिलाड़ी ये हैं
यश ठाकुर
साई किशोर
वेंकटेश अय्यर
दीपक हूडा
साई सुदर्शन

अलीगढ़ की शान रिंकू

अलीगढ़ शहर की शान क्रिकेटर रिंकू सिंह का 19वें एशियन गेम्स के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम में चयन हो गया है। आईपीएल-23 में पांच गेंदों पर लगातार पांच छक्के का इनाम उन्हें भारतीय टीम में चयन कर दिया गया है। भारतीय टीम में चुने जाने पर रिंकू के प्रशंसकों में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई। चीन के हांगझू में 23 सितंबर से आठ अक्तूबर 2023 तक होने वाले एशियन गेम्स-2023 में रिंकू सिंह भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम का हिस्सा होंगे। वह लगातार अपने खेल से भारतीय टीम का दरवाजा खटखटा रहे थे। कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स के खिलाड़ी रिंकू सिंह की गुजरात टाइटंस के खिलाफ खेली गई जिताऊ पारी पर खेल प्रशंसक रीझ गए थे। वेस्टइंडीज में होने वाली टी-20 में भारतीय टीम में वे नहीं चुने गए। इससे उनके प्रशंसक मायूस हो गए। इसी बीच उन्होंने दलीप ट्रॉफी में सेंट्रल जोन की तरफ से सेमीफाइनल में अच्छी पारी खेली। 

शुक्रवार को बीसीसीआई के सचिव जय शाह ने एशियन गेम्स-2023 के लिए भारतीय टीम की घोषणा की। इसमें उनका नाम शामिल था। भारतीय टीम में चुने जाने की खबर शहर में आते ही रिंकू सिंह के सरपरस्त अर्जुन सिंह फकीरा, कोच मसूदुजफ्फर अमीनी और परिवार में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई। रिंकू सिंह ने अमर उजाला के साथ अपनी खुशी साझा की। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी का शुक्रिया।

12 को बांके बिहारी, 14 को भारतीय टीम में
केकेआर के खिलाड़ी रिंकू सिंह 12 जुलाई को वृंदावन के बांके बिहारी मंदिर में दर्शन करने गए थे। उन्होंने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर इससे जुड़ी अपनी कुछ तस्वीरें अपलोड करके लिखा था-“श्री बांके बिहारी लाल की जय”। 14 जुलाई को भारतीय टीम में वह शामिल हो गए। 

खराब फॉर्म से जूझ रहे भारतीय टीम के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज व पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली, पत्नी अभिनेत्री अनुष्का शर्मा और बेटी के साथ जनवरी 2023 को मथुरा-वृंदावन पहुंचे थे। वह बाबा नींब करौरी के आश्रम भी गए थे। इसके बाद विराट का बल्ला आईपीएल में खूब चला। उन्होंने आईपीएल में दो शतक भी लगाए। विराट के नक्शेकदम पर चलते हुए रिंकू सिंह भी मथुरा-वृंदावन पहुंचे, जब उन्हें लग रहा था कि उनका चयन वेस्टइंडीज में टी-20 सीरीज के लिए भारतीय टीम में हो जाएगा, लेकिन नहीं हो सका। वह मायूस थे, लेकिन नाउम्मीद नहीं थे। एशियन गेम्स में भारतीय टीम में चुने जाने के बाद रिंकू सिंह ने अपने प्रशंसकों को थैंक्यू बोला है। 

35 नंबर की जर्सी आई रास 
आईपीएल-12 में केकेआर के रिंकू को 10वें मैच में मौका मिला। इस मौके को रिंकू ने भुनाने की कोशिश की, जिसमें 25 गेंद में एक चौका और दो छक्कों के सहयोग से 30 रन जड़ दिए। रिंकू को केकेआर ने 80 लाख रुपये में रिटेन किया था। आईपीएल-11 में केकेआर ने रिंकू को 80 लाख रुपये में खरीदा था।

रिंकू को तीन नंबर की जर्सी मिली थी। वह चार मैच भी खेले थे, लेकिन उनका बल्ला खामोश रहा। मनोवैज्ञानिक दबाव से जूझ रहे रिंकू ने वर्ष 2012 में स्कूल क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में डीपीएस की ओर खेलते हुए 35 नंबर की जर्सी पहनी थी। वर्ल्ड कप में रिंकू का बल्ला खूब गरजा था। शानदार बल्लेबाजी के चलते उन्हें मैन ऑफ द टूर्नामेंट भी मिला था। पंजाब किंग्स के खिलाफ जीत के लिए केकेआर को एक गेंद पर दो रन की दरकार थी। ईडन गार्डंस कोलकाता में आखिरी गेंद पर रिंकू ने चौका जड़कर मैच जीत लिया। 

पांच गेंदों पर लगातार पांच छक्के

कोलकाता में केकेआर की जीत और रिंकू की बल्लेबाजी पर अलीगढ़ में क्रिकेट प्रेमी खुश हो गए। रिंकू प्रशंसक अर्जुन सिंह फकीरा खुश होकर नाचने लगे। इस आईपीएल सीजन में गुजरात टाइंटस के खिलाफ पांच गेंदों पर लगातार पांच छक्के लगाकर जीत दिलाने वाले अलीगढ़ के रिंकू सिंह एकाएक धूमकेतु की तरह खेल जगत में छा गए थे। भाई सोनू सिंह ने कहा कि उन्हें रिंकू की बल्लेबाजी पर पूरा भरोसा था। वह भारतीय टीम में शामिल हो गया। शाबाश मेरे भाई। बहन नेहा ने कहा कि भैया तुस्सी ग्रेट हो। 

रिंकू ने सिर फख्र से कर दिया ऊंचा : मां
रिंकू सिंह की मां बीना देवी ने कहा कि रिंकू सिंह ने उनका सिर फख्र से ऊंचा कर दिया है। पहले पांच गेंदों पर पांच छक्के लगाकर आईपीएल में जीत दिलाई। अब भारतीय टीम में शामिल होकर दोगुनी खुशी दे दी।

मेरे पर शब्द नहीं : पिता
रिंकू सिंह के पिता खानचंद ने कहा कि जो रिंकू ने उपलब्धि हासिल की है, उसके लिए शब्द नहीं है। वह बहुत खुश हैं। उसने उनके और अपने सपने को पूरा कर दिया है। रिंकू अब एशियन गेम्स में शानदार खेलें। 

16 साल की उम्र में ही यूपी की टीम से जुड़ गए थे रिंकू
2014 में प्रथम श्रेणी के शुरुआती मैच में ही रिंकू ने यूपी के लिए सबसे ज्यादा 83 रन बनाए थे। इसके बाद उन्होंने पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा। 2016 में रिंकू यूपी की रणजी टीम से खेलने लगे थे। 2018-19 के रणजी सत्र में उन्होंने यूपी के लिए 10 मैचों में 953 रन बनाकर इस बात के संकेत दे दिए थे वह लंबी रेस के घोड़े हैं।

पिता ढोते हैं गैस सिलिंडर
अलीगढ़ में स्वर्ण जयंती नगर को जाने वाली गली में ही इंडेन का गैस गोदाम है। इसी गोदाम के क्वार्टर में रिंकू सिंह बचपन बीता है। रिंकू के पिता खानचंद गैस सिंलिडर घरों में पहुंचाने का काम हैं। रिंकू सिंह ने उन्हें यह काम छोड़ने के लिए कहा, लेकिन उन्होंने कहा, तुम अपना काम करो, मैं अपना काम। खेल प्रेमी अर्जुन सिंह फकीरा ने 11 साल की उम्र में रिंकू के खेल को पहचाना था। यहीं से रिंकू के क्रिकेटर बनने की नींव पड़ी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed

X
View All Jobs
Jobs

असीमित नौकरियां देखने के लिए मुफ्त में अमर उजाला ऐप डाउनलोड करें

Download App Now