जांची गईं 43433 उतर पुस्तिकाएं

Aligarh Bureau Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 01:27 AM IST
न्यूज डेस्क अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
यूपी बोर्ड की कॉपियों के मूल्यांकन के दूसरे दिन 43433 कॉपियां जांची गईं। 1417030 कॉपियां आवंटित हुईं। 1190892 कॉपियां मिलीं। इनमें 43433 कॉपियां जांची गईं। मूल्यांकन में 393 डिप्टी हेड व 3,821 परीक्षक लगाए गए हैं। दूसरे दिन 1244 परीक्षकों ने कॉपियां जांचीं और साथ ही 277 डिप्टी हेड भी ड्यूटी पर आए।

