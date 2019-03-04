शहर चुनें

सामूहिक विवाह योजना में हुई 18 शादियां

Aligarh Bureau Updated Mon, 04 Mar 2019 01:35 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह योजना के अंतर्गत ब्लॉक धनीपुर व अकराबाद के 18 नव जोड़ों का सामूहिक विवाह हुआ। डीएम चंद्र भूषण सिंह के निर्देश पर ब्लॉक धनीपुर व अकराबाद के 18 जोड़ों का धूमधाम से विवाह सम्पन्न कराया गया। इसमें दो जोड़े धनीपुर व सोलह जोड़े अकराबाद के थे। शामिल जोड़ों में अनुसूचित जाति के छह, अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग के दस एवं सामान्य वर्ग के दो नव दंपति थे। कार्यक्रम में पीडी सचिन, समाजसेवी अवधेश शर्मा, समाज कल्याण अधिकारी नागेंद्र सिंह, बीडीओ व जोड़ों के परिजन व जन सामान्य उपस्थित रहे।

