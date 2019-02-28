शहर चुनें

Aligarh

एमडी सीट बचाने के लिए जेएनएमसी में धरना शुरू

Aligarh Bureau Updated Thu, 28 Feb 2019 02:06 AM IST
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
एएमयू के जेएन मेडिकल कॉलेज के चर्म रोग विभाग में एमडी सीट बचाने की मांग को लेकर रेजीडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों ने धरना शुरू कर दिया है।

आरडीए अध्यक्ष डॉ. अब्दुल्लाह आजमी का कहना है कि चर्म रोग विभाग के प्रो. तहसीन की मृत्यु के बाद एक ही प्रोफेसर बचे हैं जो चेयरमैन हैं। इसकी वजह से एमडी काउंसलिंग में सीट 5 से घटाकर 2 की जा रही हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हम लोग बहुत दिन से विभाग में प्रोफेसर की नियुक्ति की मांग कर रहे हैं, लेकिन प्रशासन द्वारा ध्यान नहीं दिया गया। वर्ष 2017 में सीटों की संख्या 2 से बढ़कर 5 हुई थी, लेकिन एएमयू प्रशासन की लापरवाही के कारण फिर घट जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी मांगें नहीं मानी गईं तो कल से डीन आफिस बंद रहेगा। आरडीए सचिव डॉ. शदमा शाहिन, डॉ. हानिया, डॉ. प्रतीक, डॉ. हीरा, डॉ. सुमैया आदि मौजूद थीं।

UP Deputy cm dinesh sharma
Aligarh

40 सैनिकों की शहादत के बदले 400 को मारकर लिया बदलाः उपमुख्यमंत्री दिनेश शर्मा

उत्तर प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री दिनेश शर्मा ने बुधवार को अलीगढ़ के टीकाराम कन्या इंटर कॉलेज परीक्षा केंद्र का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने प्रदेश में हो रही बोर्ड परीक्षा में नकल पर अंकुश लगाने का दावा किया।

27 फरवरी 2019

उपमुख्यमंत्री दिनेश शर्मा
Aligarh

सीमा की घटनाओं पर रही उप मुख्यमंत्री दिनेश शर्मा की नजर, अधिकारियों से लेते रहे ताजा अपडेट

27 फरवरी 2019

शिया उलमा महासम्मेलन
Aligarh

आतंकी हमला करने वाले नहीं हो सकते मुसलमान : उलमा

25 फरवरी 2019

एएमयू छात्र को गोली मारने पर तीन के खिलाफ मुकदमा
Aligarh

एएमयू छात्र को गोली मारने पर तीन के खिलाफ मुकदमा

27 फरवरी 2019

गोली लगने से घायल एएमयू छात्र गुलजार।
Aligarh

एएमयू छात्र को गोली मारी, घायल

26 फरवरी 2019

प्यार का प्रस्ताव ठुकराया तो युवती के फोटो किए वायरल
Aligarh

प्यार का प्रस्ताव ठुकराया तो युवती के फोटो किए वायरल

27 फरवरी 2019

बच्ची से मौलवी ने की अश्लील हरकत-Cordination
Aligarh

बच्ची से मौलवी ने की अश्लील हरकत-Cordination

27 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Delhi NCR

पानी भरने के विवाद में महिला की पीट पीटकर हत्या

25 फरवरी 2019

जांच के लिए मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिसकर्मी।
Aligarh

पत्थर से सिर कुचल कर युवती की हत्या

26 फरवरी 2019

रामघाट रोड पर बारिश में गुजरते वाहन चालक।
Aligarh

बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले, बढ़ी ठंड

26 फरवरी 2019

