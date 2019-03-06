शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   नगर निगम ने दुकाने सील कीं

नगर निगम ने दुकाने सील कीं

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 06 Mar 2019 02:07 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
बड़े बकायेदार पर नगर निगम ने कार्यवाही करते हुए 20 दुकानों पर तालाबंदी की और 7 लाख रुपये की वसूली की है। अनूप शहर बाईपास निकट जमालपुर के पास 20 दुकानों पर नगर निगम ने ताला ठोक दिया गया।

कर निर्धारण अधिकारी आरपी सिंह ने बताया कि जोन 1 में कर अधीक्षक अजीत कुमार राय के नेतृत्व में तीन लाख पांच हजार, जोन 2 में कर अधीक्षक राजेश गुप्ता के नेतृत्व में 1.95 लाख, जोन 3 में कर अधीक्षक राजेन्द्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में 74 हजार, जोन 4 में कर अधीक्षक सभापति यादव के नेतृत्व में 1.23 लाख रुपये की वसूली की गयी।

नगर आयुक्त सत्य प्रकाश पटेल ने कहा कि नगर निगम के सभी जोन में बड़े बकायेदारों के विरुद्ध प्रतिदिन कार्यवाही की जा रही है। बकाएदार तुरंत बकाया जामा करें।

Recommended

Hairball in girl's stomach
Bizarre News

आठ साल की बच्ची के पेट में हो रहा था भयानक दर्द, सीटीस्कैन में निकली हैरान करने वाली चीज

5 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

21 साल की ये एक्ट्रेस करने वाली हैं 17 साल बड़े एक्टर से शादी, बॉलीवुड के सुपरस्टार की हैं नातिन

5 मार्च 2019

Sayesha Saigal
Sayesha Saigal
Sayesha Saigal
एरिका कार-सायशा सहगल
Bollywood

21 साल की ये एक्ट्रेस करने वाली हैं 17 साल बड़े एक्टर से शादी, बॉलीवुड के सुपरस्टार की हैं नातिन

5 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने तोड़े ये पांच बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स, सचिन भी छूट गए पीछे

5 मार्च 2019

विराट-सचिन
virat kohli
virat kohli
virat kohli
Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने तोड़े ये पांच बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स, सचिन भी छूट गए पीछे

5 मार्च 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Cricket News

नागपुर में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, जब 7 नंबर की जर्सी पहने फैन को देख दौड़ पड़े धोनी और फिर...

5 मार्च 2019

एमएस धोनी
एमएस धोनी
एमएस धोनी
dhoni fan
Cricket News

नागपुर में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, जब 7 नंबर की जर्सी पहने फैन को देख दौड़ पड़े धोनी और फिर...

5 मार्च 2019

राहु-केतु राशि परिवर्तन 2019
Predictions

Rahu Ketu Transit 2019 : राहु-केतु के राशि परिवर्तन के बाद इन राशियों को 18 महीने रहना होगा सावधान

5 मार्च 2019

team india
Cricket News

INDvAUS: टीम इंडिया की 500वीं जीत, दूसरे वन-डे में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 8 रन से हराया

5 मार्च 2019

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
Impact feature

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर जब बेटे ने बुआ के साथ गठबंधन किया तो एक बार फिर मुलायम का दर्द छलक उठा।
India News

मुलायम सिंह यादव: बेटे से बेरुखी और झल्लाहट में गुजरती राजनीतिक सफर की शाम

5 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

चमत्कार : दुनिया में दूसरी बार एचआईवी पीड़ित को डॉक्टरों ने किया ठीक

5 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Health & Fitness

वायु प्रदूषण से हर साल 70 लाख लोगों की मौत : संरा विशेषज्ञ

5 मार्च 2019

online gaming
Business Diary

2023 तक देश का ऑनलाइन गेमिंग बाजार 11,900 करोड़ का होगा

5 मार्च 2019

The loss of 30 billion dollars every year due to the burning of Parali
India News

पराली जलाने से देश को हो रहा हर साल 30 अरब डॉलर का नुकसान

5 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
united nation
World

फ्रांस ने यूएनएससी में स्थायी सदस्यता के लिए फिर किया भारत का समर्थन 

5 मार्च 2019

Foreign investors' first choice Delhi-NCR with 25 per cent FDI  
Business

25 फीसदी एफडीआई के साथ विदेशी निवेशकों की पहली पसंद दिल्ली-एनसीआर 

5 मार्च 2019

मुर्तजा अली
India News

कौन हैं शहीदों के परिवार वालों को 110 करोड़ देने का एलान करने वाले मुर्तजा अली?

4 मार्च 2019

Saas Bahu Temple Udaipur
Bizarre News

यहां है 1100 साल पुराना सास-बहू का मंदिर, कभी मुगलों ने करा दिया था बंद

4 मार्च 2019

आम आदमी पार्टी
India News

गांधी के पौत्र सहित आप के वो पांच चेहरे जो 2014 का लोकसभा चुनाव लड़े, अब कहां चले गए

4 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

डेमो
Aligarh

शादी में मुंबई जाने के लिए रिजर्वेशन कराकर लौट रहा था घर, वाहन ने कुचला, परिवार में पसरा मातम

सादाबाद-जलेसर मार्ग पर नगला ब्राह्मण के पास सोमवार की रात करीब नौ बजे सड़क हादसे में कस्बा के एक युवक की मौत हो गई। युवक अपनी भतीजी की शादी में जाने के लिए आगरा कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन पर रिजर्वेशन कराकर घर लौट रहा था।

5 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
अलीगढ़ युनिवर्सिटी

एएमयू बवाल : अजय-निशित पर हमले को आधार बनाकर जांच करेगी एसआईटी

5 मार्च 2019

accident
Aligarh

बेकाबू मैजिक पलटा, 12 यात्री घायल, भात देकर लौट रहे थे घर

5 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

पूछताछ में खुलासा, अलीगढ़ से आया था जैश का एरिया कमांडर 

5 मार्च 2019

कृषि मंत्री सूर्यप्रताप शाही
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ में 6.52 करोड़ से लगेगा बीज विधायन संयंत्र, कृषि मंत्री सूर्यप्रताप शाही का एलान

5 मार्च 2019

फैयाज अहमद नाईक
Aligarh

मुरी एक्सप्रेस में पकड़ा गया संदिग्ध कश्मीरी युवक, जीआरपी सहित सुरक्षा एजेंसियों द्वारा पूछताछ जारी

4 मार्च 2019

कांवड़ियों के भेष में एडिट फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहा वायरल
Aligarh

शिव भक्तों की सेवा कर विरोधियों के निशाने पर एएमयू छात्रसंघ नेता

5 मार्च 2019

अलीगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन पर मुरी एक्सप्रेस में जीआरपी द्वारा पकड़ा गया युवक।
Aligarh

मुरी एक्सप्रेस में पकड़ा जम्मू का संदिग्ध युवक

5 मार्च 2019

Aligarh came to the area commander of Jaish
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ आया था जैश का एरिया कमांडर

5 मार्च 2019

अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय में कला का तीन दिवसीय महाकुंभ प्रारंभ
Aligarh

एएमयू में शुरू हुआ तीन दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय कला महोत्सव, देश-विदेश के कलाकारों का लगा जमघट

4 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

सीतापुर की आधी आबादी ने दी मिलीजुली प्रतिक्रिया

अमर उजाला का चुनावी रथ सीतापुर में पहुंचा। जहां पर आधी आबादी ने दी मिलीजुली प्रतिक्रिया

5 मार्च 2019

फस्ट वोटर 2:01

सीतापुर के फर्स्ट वोटरों ने कहा कि इस मुद्दे पर करेगे वोट

5 मार्च 2019

आगरा 1:42

चूहों के आतंक से परेशान आगरा रेलवे प्रशासन ने उठाए ये कड़े कदम

5 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 2:08

सीतापुर में एक दिन का पीएम बनने पर ये था लोगों का जवाब

5 मार्च 2019

प्रयागराज 2:02

प्रयागराज में एसपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने रोकी ट्रेन, भारत बंद को लेकर भारी हंगामा

5 मार्च 2019

Related

एएमयू के छात्र कांवड़ियों का स्वागत करते हुए
Aligarh

एएमयू के छात्रों ने किया कांवड़ियों का स्वागत, पेश की साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द की मिसाल

3 मार्च 2019

मृतक
Aligarh

ट्राला के केबिन पर गिरा डंपर, तीन की मौत

4 मार्च 2019

अशोक राना
Aligarh

गायों से टकराई कार, बचे लोकसभा क्षेत्र प्रभारी

4 मार्च 2019

प्लाट कब्जाने पहुंचे पांच पर मुकदमा, भेजे जेल
Aligarh

प्लाट कब्जाने पहुंचे पांच पर मुकदमा, भेजे जेल

5 मार्च 2019

समाजसेवी अमानुल्लाह खान
Aligarh

सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द की मिसाल हैं अमानुल्लाह खान, शिवरात्रि पर कावड़ियों को बांटते हैं दूध-फल

3 मार्च 2019

Mathura's road accident in Kannwadiya
Aligarh

मथुरा के कांवड़िया की सड़क हादसे में मौत

4 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.