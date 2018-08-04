शहर चुनें

श्री अग्रवाल युवा संगठन चलाएगा निशुल्क कंप्यूटर सेंटर

Aligarh Bureau Updated Sat, 04 Aug 2018 01:49 AM IST
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर दुबे का पड़ाव स्थित द ग्रेट प्लाजा में श्री अग्रसेन कंप्यूटर सेंटर का शुभारंभ होगा। श्री अग्रवाल युवा संगठन के अध्यक्ष प्रांजुल गर्ग ने बताया कि इसमें सर्व समाज के बच्चों को कंप्यूटर प्रशिक्षण दिया जायेगा।

यहां टैली, एमएस ऑफिस, टाइपिंग के अलावा अन्य कोर्सेज सिखाए जाएंगे। महामंत्री विनय अग्रवाल ने बताया कि कंप्यूटर सेंटर का शुभारंभ सांसद सतीश गौतम, नगर आयुक्त सत्यप्रकाश पटेल संयुक्त रूप से करेंगे।

कंप्यूटर सेंटर संयोजक निकुंज अग्रवाल ने बताया वर्तमान में संगठन द्वारा श्री अग्रसेन मेडीकल सेंटर (लागत मूल्य दवाई की दुकान), नि:शुल्क शव वाहन, शव सुरक्षा उपकरण, होम्योपैथिक धर्मार्थ चिकित्सालय आदि संचालित किया जा रहा है।

इस दौरान कोषाध्यक्ष अविन अग्रवाल, रिषभ गर्ग, निगम अग्रवाल, अंकित अग्रवाल, चंदन बंसल, प्रतीक अग्रवाल, लोकेश अग्रवाल, शरद बंसल आदि मौजूद थे।

