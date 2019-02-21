शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   26 को आ सकते हैं मुख्यमंत्री योगी

26 को आ सकते हैं मुख्यमंत्री योगी

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 01:58 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
207 करोड़ की लागत से एटा में बन रहे अस्पताल के उद्घाटन के लिए 26 फरवरी को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ एवं केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री जेपी नड्डा अलीगढ़ होकर जाएंगे। वह हवाई जहाज से अलीगढ़ की धनीपुर हवाई पट्टी पर उतरेंगे और संभवत: यहां से हैलीकाप्टर द्वारा एटा रवाना होंगे। उनके साथ राजस्थान के राज्यपाल कल्याण सिंह के जाने की भी संभावना है।



गत दिवस नई चीनी मिल की मांग को लेकर किसानों से हुई समझौता वार्ता के दौरान जिलाधिकारी चंद्रभूषण सिंह ने इसके संकेत दिये थे। किसानों को आश्वासन दिया गया था कि यदि मुख्यमंत्री अलीगढ़ आते हैं तो उनकी किसानों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल से यहीं वार्ता करा दी जाएगी। यदि उनका कार्यक्रम रद्द होता है तो लखनऊ में उनसे वार्ता करायी जाएगी। हालांकि मुख्यमंत्री व केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री का कार्यक्रम अधिकृत रूप से घोषित अभी नहीं हुआ है।

Recommended

Bollywood

तलाक के 2 साल बाद मलाइका ने अरबाज की खोली पोल, बोलीं- 'पुरुष आसानी से निकल जाते हैं'

20 फरवरी 2019

Arbaaz Khan Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan
Malaika Arora
Bollywood

तलाक के 2 साल बाद मलाइका ने अरबाज की खोली पोल, बोलीं- 'पुरुष आसानी से निकल जाते हैं'

20 फरवरी 2019

सदा-ए-सरहद
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: दिल्ली-लाहौर 'सदा-ए-सरहद' बस को रोकने की कोशिश, युवाओं का हंगामा

20 फरवरी 2019

pregnant woman claims she is virgin and never had boyfriend mysteriously gave birth in china
Bizarre News

रहस्यमयी तरीके से गर्भवती हुई लड़की, डिलीवरी के वक्त खुला राज तो बोली- मैं तो वर्जिन हूं

20 फरवरी 2019

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
martyr major vibhuti
Dehradun

अंतिम विदाई के वक्त पत्नी ने शहीद के पार्थिव शरीर को चूमा और कहती रही 'आई लव यू विभू', तस्वीरें...

20 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

शाहिद अफरीदी ने भारत के खिलाफ उगला जहर, इमरान खान को दिया खुला समर्थन

21 फरवरी 2019
Cricket News

शाहिद अफरीदी ने भारत के खिलाफ उगला जहर, इमरान खान को दिया खुला समर्थन

21 फरवरी 2019

10 famous hanuman temples in india
Religion

हनुमान जी के ये 10 प्रसिद्ध मंदिर जहां पूरी होती है हर मनोकामना

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मसूद अजहर
India News

पुलवामा हमले से पहले दिल्ली को दहलाना चाहता था मसूद अजहर

20 फरवरी 2019

crude oil Bath
Bizarre News

यहां तेल से भरे बाथटब में नहाने के लिए दुनियाभर से आते हैं लोग, वजह है बेहद खास

20 फरवरी 2019

Poem of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be included in the 8th class textbook said NCERT
India News

8वीं कक्षा में पढ़ाई जाएगी अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की कविता 'कदम मिलाकार चलना होगा'

20 फरवरी 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

सहयोगियों के प्रति भाजपा का रवैया बदला इसलिए गठबंधन को राजी हुए : उद्धव

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
Shivaji Maharaj
Bizarre News

5000 सैनिकों को चकमा देकर आगरा के किले से भाग निकले थे शिवाजी महाराज, मुगल सेना को ऐसे चटाई थी धूल

19 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

एक थप्पड़ में ही सब उगलने लगा था जैश सरगना मसूद अजहर

19 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव: रूठों को मनाने और नए साथियों को जोड़ने में जुटी भाजपा

19 फरवरी 2019

Saudi arab and Pakistan protest against United Nations system of blacklist
World

सऊदी और पाक ने किया काली सूची में डालने की संयुक्त राष्ट्र व्यवस्था का विरोध

19 फरवरी 2019

British MPs told Facebook Digital gangster
World

ब्रिटिश सांसदों ने फेसबुक को लगाई लताड़, बताया डिजिटल गैंगस्टर 

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राजस्थान के गवर्नर कल्याण सिंह
Aligarh

राजस्थान के राज्यपाल कल्याण सिंह ने धारा 370 को लेकर दिया बयान, कहा- आ गया है हटाने का वक्त

राजस्थान के राज्यपाल कल्याण सिंह इन दिनों अपने घर अलीगढ़ आए हुए हैं। यहां उन्होंने मीडिया से बातचीत की। पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ के जवानों पर हुए हमले से संबंधित सवाल पर कहा कि सरकार को धारा 370 समाप्त करने पर विचार करना चाहिए।

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
कल्याण सिंह
Aligarh

धारा 370 को खत्म करे सरकार : कल्याण

21 फरवरी 2019

एएमयू
Aligarh

एएमयू बवाल : जेल गए तालिब की जमानत खारिज, छात्र आक्रोशित

21 फरवरी 2019

40 फीसदी ही दे रहे हैं मीटर से बिल
Aligarh

40 फीसदी ही दे रहे हैं मीटर से बिल

21 फरवरी 2019

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Aligarh

सऊदी प्रिंस के दादा 1955 में आए थे अलीगढ़, एएमयू ने दी थी मानद उपाधि

20 फरवरी 2019

परीक्षाओं के तनाव से बचने के विद्यार्थियों को बताए उपाय
Aligarh

परीक्षाओं के तनाव से बचने के विद्यार्थियों को बताए उपाय

21 फरवरी 2019

शहीद पार्क में शहीद स्मृति की बदहाली
Aligarh

शहीद पार्क में शहीद स्मृति की बदहाली

21 फरवरी 2019

दोदपुर में दो भाइयों में मारपीट, एक की मौत
Aligarh

दोदपुर में दो भाइयों में मारपीट, एक की मौत

21 फरवरी 2019

बसीम हिलाल
Aligarh

जैश के समर्थन में ट्वीट करने वाले एएमयू छात्र के कश्मीर भागने की आशंका, नोएडा में मिली थी लोकेशन

20 फरवरी 2019

भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे युवा
Aligarh

हाथरस: पुलवामा का बदला लेने के लिए मानव बम बनने पर अड़े युवा, बैठे भूख हड़ताल पर

18 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

आगरा के शहीद के घर पैदा हुआ बेटा, मां ने कहा देश की करेगा सेवा

पुलवामा हमले के बाद देश गमगीन है। शहीदों के परिजनों में आक्रोश है। एक ऐसे ही देश के लिए शहीद के घर बेटा पैदा हुआ है। बेटे के जन्म पर मां का कहना है पिता की तरह बेटा भी देश की सेवा करेगा।

20 फरवरी 2019

कालिंदी 0:32

कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस के जनरल डिब्बे के टॉयलेट में धमाका, देखिए वीडियो

20 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा 1:18

Video: बहन प्रियंका के साथ शामली पहुंचे राहुल गांधी, पुलवामा के शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि

20 फरवरी 2019

अमर सिंह 2:33

अमर सिंह ने आरएसएस के नाम की अपनी संपत्ति, कहा- नरेंद्र मोदी ही बनेंगे पीएम

20 फरवरी 2019

सतपाल सिंह 1:58

शहीद के अंतिम संस्कार में सत्यपाल सिंह को झेलना पड़ा लोगों का गुस्सा

20 फरवरी 2019

Related

अलीगढ़ खुले में शौच से मुक्त, शासन ने दिया प्रमाण पत्र
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ खुले में शौच से मुक्त, शासन ने दिया प्रमाण पत्र

21 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा हमला
Aligarh

राष्ट्रपति व प्रधानमंत्री को लिखा खून से खत, मानव बम बनने की मांगी इजाजत

17 फरवरी 2019

टीम इंडिया सामाजिक संस्था का कार्यकर्ता
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ः लोगों ने मुंडन कराकर दी पुलवामा में शहीद हुए जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि

20 फरवरी 2019

सज्जाद सुभान राथर
Aligarh

‘कहीं अपनी एजेंसियों ने ही तो नहीं करवाए पुलवामा में जवानों पर हमले’

17 फरवरी 2019

ट्वीट करने वाले एएमयू के छात्र के कश्मीर भागने की आशंका
Aligarh

ट्वीट करने वाले एएमयू के छात्र के कश्मीर भागने की आशंका

21 फरवरी 2019

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा में दशकों पुरानी जूते उतारने की अनैतिक परंपरा होगी खत्म
Aligarh

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा में दशकों पुरानी जूते उतारने की अनैतिक परंपरा होगी खत्म

21 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.