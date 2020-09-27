शहर चुनें
ताजमहल के दीदार की दीवानगी, वीकंड पर दोगुना हुई सैलानियों की संख्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 27 Sep 2020 11:20 AM IST
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वीकेंड पर शनिवार को ताजमहल में गुरुवार के मुकाबले 50 फीसदी सैलानी ज्यादा आए। 21 सितंबर को ताजमहल खुलने के बाद यह पहला शनिवार था, जिस वजह से 3079 सैलानियों ने ताजमहल का दीदार किया। न केवल ताजमहल बल्कि आगरा किला में भी 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा सैलानी पहुंचे। रविवार को सैलानियों की संख्या बढ़ने की उम्मीद है।
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में छाता लगाए खड़ीं युवतियां
ताजमहल में छाता लगाए खड़ीं युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंबल की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें
चंबल की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
