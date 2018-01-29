Jo #Kasganj mein hua woh kisi ko bhi shobha dayak nahi hai. Wahan jo ghatna hui woh UP ke liye kalank ke roop mein hui hai. Sarkaar uski jaanch kar rahi hai. Sarkaar aise kadam uthaye ke phir se aisa na ho: Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik in Lucknow #KasganjClashes pic.twitter.com/ZGL7gGMsjZ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2018
तहसील पर धरने के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री के लिए विवादित बोल प्रयोग करने पर सपा नेता के खिलाफ थाना प्रभारी ने मुकदमा दर्ज करा दिया है।
29 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.