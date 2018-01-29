अपना शहर चुनें

कासगंज की घटना को राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने बताया कलंक, योगी सरकार को दिए ये निर्देश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 12:32 PM IST
UP Governor Ram Naik called kasganj incident a bad spot on UP
राम नाईक - फोटो : ANI
कासगंज में गणतंत्र दिवस पर तिरंगा यात्रा के दौरान हुई हिंसा और आगजनी की घटना को राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने यूपी के माथे पर कलंक बताया है। हिंसा में एक युवक की मौत हो गई थी। बीते चार दिन से पुलिस और प्रशासन हालात को काबू करने के प्रयास कर रहा है लेकिन स्थिति जस की तस है। 

सोमवार के लखनऊ में पत्रकार वार्ता के दौरान राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने कहा कि कासगंज में जो घटना हुई है वो शोभादायक नहीं है। यह घटना यूपी के लिए कलंक के रूप में हुई है। सरकार उसकी जांच कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार ऐसे कदम उठाए कि फिर से ऐसा न हो। 
 


बता दें कि कासगंज में चार दिन बाद भी हालात सामान्य नहीं है। पुलिस और प्रशासन ने रविवार को शांति कमेटी की बैठक के बाद सोमवार से हालात सामान्य होने और बाजार के खुलने की बात कही लेकिन बाजार नहीं खुले। लोग पुलिस कार्रवाई में पकड़े गए निर्दोषों की मांग पर अड़े हैं। 
