आगरा में ताजमहल के अलावा ये धरोहरें भी हैं अनमोल, एक नजर देखिए तो
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Sat, 12 May 2018 01:22 PM IST
दुनिया के सातवें अजूबे और मोहब्बत की निशानी ताजमहल की छाया में मुगलिया शहर के सौ से ज्यादा स्मारक ऐसे हैं, जो पर्यटकों की निगाह से दूर हैं। यदि इनका भी प्रचार हो तो वह मुगलिया शहर और इसके इतिहास से रूबरू कराने के साथ आगरा को तीन से पांच दिन का पर्यटन केंद्र बना सकती हैं। आइए, एक नजर डालते हैं इन स्मारकों पर...
