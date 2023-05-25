Notifications

Agra News

नौकर की गद्दारी: मां-बेटे का बेरहमी से किया था कत्ल, नहीं कांपे हाथ; तीन को अजीवन कारावास

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, मैनपुरी Published by: धीरेन्द्र सिंह Updated Thu, 25 May 2023 07:20 PM IST
सार

जिस थाली में खाया उसी में छेद किया। मामला मैनपुरी का है। पांच साल पहले मां-बेटे की बेरहमी से हत्या कर दी गई थी। मामले में कोर्ट ने तीन को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। 
 

court new - फोटो : istock
विस्तार

मैनपुरी के थाना कोतवाली क्षेत्र के मोहल्ला अवधनगर में तीन साल पहले मां बेटे की नृशंस हत्या करके लूटपाट करने वाले तीन दोषियों को स्पेशल जज डकैती पूनम राजपूत ने आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। तीनों पर 40-40 हजार रुपये का जुर्माना भी लगाया गया है।



शहर के मोहल्ला अवध नगर में मुरली तापड़िया और उनकी मां बसंती देवी मकान की ऊपरी मंजिल में रहते थे। 12 जनवरी 2018 की सुबह दोनों के क्षत विक्षत शव मकान की ऊपरी मंजिल के एक कमरे में मिले थे। कमरे में रखा सारा सामान बिखरा हुआ मिला था। मुरली के पड़ोसी सीताराम तापड़िया ने 12 जनवरी को कोतवाली में सात लोगों के खिलाफ हत्या करके लूटपाट करने की रिपोर्ट लिखाई थी। पुलिस ने जांच में पांच लोगों को घटना का दोषी पाकर उनके कब्जे से लूट का माल बरामद किया था।

पुलिस ने राहुल कश्यप, उसकी मां कांतीदेवी, पिता विनोद कश्यप निवासी खरगजीत नगर थाना कोतवाली, अजय उर्फ शक्ति कपूर निवासी राठी मिल के पास थाना कोतवाली, नरेश उर्फ अजय शाक्य निवासी उझानी थाना सैफई जिला इटावा के खिलाफ चार्जशीट कोर्ट में भेज दी। राहुल कश्यप मूल रूप से जिला फर्रुखाबाद के थाना मऊ दरवाजा के कुइयापूठ निकट पानी की टंकी का रहने वाला है। वह अपने माता पिता के साथ मोहल्ला खरगजीत नगर में रहता था।

मुकदमे की सुनवाई स्पेशल जज डकैती पूनम राजपूत की कोर्ट में हुई। अभियोजन पक्ष की ओर से वादी, विवेचक, चिकित्सक सहित गवाहों ने गवाही दी। गवाही के आधार पर अजय, नरेश, राहुल को हत्या करके लूट करने का दोषी पाया गया। एडीजीसी राकेश गुप्ता और रोहित शुक्ला ने तीनों को कड़ी सजा देने की दलील दी। स्पेशल जज पूनम राजपूत ने तीनों को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाकर 40-40 हजार रुपये का जुर्माना भी लगाया है।

दंपती को कर दिया बरी

पुलिस ने पांचों आरोपियों को पकड़कर लूट का माल बरामद करने के बाद जेल भेज दिया। उनकी किसी भी अदालत से जमानत मंजूर नहीं हुई। उनको पूरा मुकदमा जेल में रहकर ही लड़ना पड़ा। बृहस्पतिवार को निर्णय सुनने के लिए उनको जेल से ही अदालत में लाया गया। सजा होने पर तीनों को अदालत से ही जेल भेज दिया गया। कांती देवी और उसके पति विनोद को न्यायाधीश ने आरोप से बरी कर दिया गया। दंपती जेल से निर्णय सुनने के लिए अदालत आए। बरी होने के बाद वे अपने घर चले गए।
 

पुत्र ने की जेवरों की पहचान

मां बेटे की हत्या करके लूटे गए जेवरों की पहचान बसंता देवी के दूसरे पुत्र पुरुषोत्तम तापड़िया ने अदालत में की। पुरुषोत्तम अपने परिवार के साथ असम के गुवाहाटी में रहकर व्यापार करते हैं। उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि कांती देवी उसकी मां के मकान में झाडू पौंछा का काम करती थी। कांती का पुत्र राहुल भी घर में आता जाता था। राहुल ने अपने साथियों की मदद से ही वारदात को अंजाम दिया था।
