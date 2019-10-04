शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
'भगवान' के नाम पर ठगी: गूगल तक पहुंची शिकायत, श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर ने मांगा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 11:15 AM IST
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर में वीआईपी दर्शन के नाम पर कृष्ण भक्तों से लाखों रुपये की ठगी के मामले को श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान ट्रस्ट ने गंभीरता से लिया है। जन्मस्थान ट्रस्ट ने गूगल के सर्च इंजन में मंदिर के होम पेज से छेड़छाड़ के मामले की शिकायत की है।


ये भी पढ़ें- ऑनलाइन ठगी: श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान के वीआईपी दर्शन के नाम पर ठगी करने वाला गिरफ्तार
shri krishna janmasthan temple online fraud google
