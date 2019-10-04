'भगवान' के नाम पर ठगी: गूगल तक पहुंची शिकायत, श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर ने मांगा जवाब

{"_id":"5d96da158ebc3e017f1e6dbd","slug":"mathura-shri-krishna-janmasthan-temple-complaint-of-fake-page-to-google","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928' \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0920\u0917\u0940: \u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924, \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
{"_id":"5d96da158ebc3e017f1e6dbd","slug":"mathura-shri-krishna-janmasthan-temple-complaint-of-fake-page-to-google","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928' \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0920\u0917\u0940: \u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924, \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
google search
- फोटो : GOOGLE
{"_id":"5d96da158ebc3e017f1e6dbd","slug":"mathura-shri-krishna-janmasthan-temple-complaint-of-fake-page-to-google","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928' \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0920\u0917\u0940: \u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924, \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में भक्तों को ठगने वाला युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d96da158ebc3e017f1e6dbd","slug":"mathura-shri-krishna-janmasthan-temple-complaint-of-fake-page-to-google","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928' \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0920\u0917\u0940: \u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924, \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला