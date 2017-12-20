Download App
मथुरा के डीएम का तबादला, इनको मिली नई तैनाती

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला मथुरा

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 03:09 PM IST
अरव‌िंद मलप्‍पा बंगारी, सर्वज्ञ राम मिश्रPC: अमर उजाला

यूपी में बुधवार को 33 आईएएस अफसरों के तबादले कर ‌दिए गए। इनमें आठ जिलों के जिलाधिकारी भी शामिल हैं। इसी क्रम में मथुरा के डीएम का भी तबादला हुआ है। 
बुधवार को उत्तर प्रदेश शासन के नियुक्ति अनुभाग की ओर से जारी आदेश में बताया गया कि मथुरा के जिलाधिकारी अरविंद मलप्‍पा बंगारी को स्‍थानांतरित कर जौनपुर का डीएम बनाया गया है। उनके स्‍थान पर जौनपुर के डीएम सर्वज्ञ राम मिश्र को मथुरा भेजा है। 

बता दें कि निकाय चुनाव के चलते करीब दो महीने बाद यूपी में आईएएस अधिकारियों के तबादले के किए गए हैं। इसमें जिलाधिकारियों के सा‌थ कई विभागों के सचिव और विशेष सचिव भी शामिल हैं। 
