'मां! मैं सरहद पर हूं, 'जनता कर्फ्यू' का सभी पालन करना, हम सब मिलकर कोरोना को हराएंगे'

{"_id":"5e75fa2d8ebc3e6fa6217aff","slug":"army-jawan-made-family-aware-to-protect-of-coronavirus-janta-curfew-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092e\u093e\u0902! \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0939\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0942\u0902, '\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942' \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e, \u0939\u092e \u0938\u092c \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भारत पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सैनिक शैलेंद्र सिंह का परिवार
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
सैनिक की मां
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
धर्मेंद्र सिंह चाहर का परिवार
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
फौजी दानवीर सिंह
- फोटो : Amar Ujala