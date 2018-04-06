बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ac728e44f1c1bb4618b5b86","slug":"agra-women-bikers-team-looked-at-taj-mahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094c\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0906\u092a \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0928, \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महिला बाइकर्स का हौसला देख आप बन जाएंगे फैन, शानदार बाइक से निकली हैं इन देशों के भ्रमण पर
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Fri, 06 Apr 2018 01:30 PM IST
भारतीय हों या विदेशी सैलानी, सभी को अतुल्य भारत का संदेश देने के लिए तेलंगाना की चार महिला बाइकर्स 11 फरवरी से सात देशों की यात्रा पर निकली हैं। 57 दिन के सफर में वह 17 हजार किमी की दूरी तय कर वापस हैदराबाद लौटेंगी। गुरुवार को चारों बाइकर्स आगरा आईं और ताजमहल का दीदार किया।
